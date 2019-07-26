{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman was taken to the hospital following an accidental shooting Thursday night.

Paramedics and police were called to 701 Webster St. around 10:15 p.m. Thursday and found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the torso. She was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital where she underwent surgery.

Police said the injury doesn’t appear to be life threatening.

Officers said a man at the house was handling a handgun when the weapon accidentally discharged.

