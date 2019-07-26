WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman was taken to the hospital following an accidental shooting Thursday night.
Paramedics and police were called to 701 Webster St. around 10:15 p.m. Thursday and found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the torso. She was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital where she underwent surgery.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Police said the injury doesn’t appear to be life threatening.
Officers said a man at the house was handling a handgun when the weapon accidentally discharged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.