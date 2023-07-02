SPILLVILLE — A Saturday night crash in Winneshiek County left two dead and three injured.

The crash occurred at 11:10 p.m. when a Toyota Highlander northbound on 265th Avenue ran a stop sign, colliding with a Chevrolet Malibu at the intersection with County Road B16 east of Spillville.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 42-year-old Christopher Mirich of Waukon, driver of the Highlander, was pronounced dead at the scene along with one of the passengers, 54-year-old Laura Lubka of Postville.

The driver of the Malibu, 49-year-old Neil Heins of Monona, was transported to Winneshiek Medical Center with injuries along with the other two passengers in the crash, 28-year-old Taylor Gerleman of Calmar and 36-year-old Scott Uhlenhake of Luana.

None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Assisting on the scene were the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Decorah police and fire departments, Calmar Fire and Rescue, Ossian Ambulance, a Howard County sheriff’s deputy, a Department of Natural Resources officer, Protivin Rescue, Gunderson Air Care, and Don’s Towing.

The accident remains under investigation by the State Patrol.