CEDAR FALLS --- Cedar Falls firefighters extinguished a blaze that damaged a duplex Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to a report of a fire in the attached garage at 1522 Springbrook Drive around 5:10 a.m. Officers helped evacuate people and pets from the residence and move vehicles away from the home.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the attic and fire in the garage and roofline and put out the flames before they could spread.

No injuries were reported, and half of the duplex received smoke, fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos Former church fire, Waverly, Iowa, Dec. 19, 2016 VIDEO: House Fire, Gable St., Waterloo, Iowa 120319 Apartment fire, Jefferson St., Feb. 19, 2016 Duplex Fire, Western Ave., Feb. 9. 2016 Fire, Beaver Ridge Trail, Cedar Falls, Iowa Feb. 5, 2018 Garage/house fire, Seneca Ave., Waterloo, Iowa Dec. 11, 2017 House Fire, W. Second St., Waterloo, Iowa, Oct. 20, 2016 House fire, Marion St., Evansdale, Iowa June 6, 2018 House fire, W. 2nd St., Waterloo, Iowa July 7, 2017