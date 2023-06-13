CEDAR FALLS --- Cedar Falls firefighters extinguished a blaze that damaged a duplex Tuesday morning.
Crews were called to a report of a fire in the attached garage at 1522 Springbrook Drive around 5:10 a.m. Officers helped evacuate people and pets from the residence and move vehicles away from the home.
Firefighters found smoke coming from the attic and fire in the garage and roofline and put out the flames before they could spread.
No injuries were reported, and half of the duplex received smoke, fire and water damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
