HUDSON — A garage caught fire Saturday afternoon at 12524 Gibson Road after a trailer of fireworks exploded.

Hudson and Reinbeck fire departments responded to the call at the rural address located between the two towns.

The residents had been wiring the fireworks inside the garage when an electric match ignited, setting off the fireworks. No one was injured.

The fire was contained to the home's attached garage, creating holes in the roof and damage to the interior.

Officials said that the fire had been largely controlled by the time crews arrived thanks to the residents' use of fire extinguishers. The Black Hawk County Sheriff closed down the road while the crews extinguished the rest of the fire.