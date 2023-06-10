DUBUQUE — A Dunkerton man died late last month due to injuries received from a motorcycle accident in rural Dubuque County.

According to Capt. Ryan Kramer with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a single-vehicle accident just before noon on May 28 in the area of 24998 Ridge Road north of Holy Cross.

There, they found a crashed Harley-Davidson motorcycle and Douglas Stearns, 57, lying in a ditch. Stearns was reportedly conscious at the scene and talking to first responders. Kramer said that he was likely going too fast and was unfamiliar with the winding road.

Stearns was taken to Guttenberg Municipal Hospital but later died.

According to his obituary, Stearns was born in Waterloo and graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in Fairbank. He was a construction worker, specializing in concrete, and enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting and riding his motorcycle. He died one day before his 58th birthday.