CEDAR FALLS --- A Cedar Fall dump truck driver who was injured in a construction accident in Vinton on Friday has died.

Vinton police identified the deceased as 61-year-old Ronald Dean Preece.

Preece was a driver for a company contracted to do utility work in the 1300 block of B Avenue. At the time of the accident, around 3 p.m. Friday, he was standing to the left rear of his truck adjusting a dump gate chain, according to police.

The driver of a tracked skid steer didn’t see him and backed into him while he was leveling the gravel. Preece was pinned between the skid and the truck, and he suffered crushing injuries.

Crews with Vinton Fire and North Benton Ambulance took him to Virginia Gay Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Vinton police and OSHA are investigating the accident.