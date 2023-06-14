CEDAR FALLS – Public safety officers rescued two kayakers from the Cedar River on Tuesday night.

They were out of the water by about 7:45 p.m. after their vessel tipped over near the First Street/Iowa Highway 57 Bridge and Gateway Park. Neither the man nor the woman were injured or ever in life-threatening danger, according to Capt. Derek Brown.

Brown said officers performed a “rare” high angle rope rescue from 40 to 50 feet off the bridge after cutting through the metal fencing that's meant to prevent pedestrians from falling off it. One rappelled off the span, and brought the two up one at a time using a victim safety harness.

Multiple calls came in at about 6 p.m. for the stranded but “calm” kayakers who lost their boat but had lifejackets and hung onto a logjam, Brown said.

Responders first tried to bring them to shore via their own boat and then by wading through the water. They were both deemed the quicker options at the time.

But the boat rescue was unsuccessful due to the water being too shallow and the propeller hitting the river bottom. Officers then used a chest weight and life safety ropes while trying to wade into the water, but had difficulties because of the water being too deep and the current being too strong as they got closer to the kayakers.

About 10 first responders, including retired chief and now consultant John Bostwick, who happened to be in the area, assisted as well as MercyOne paramedics.

