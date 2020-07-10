Abused Great Pyrenees pup is rescued with long healing road ahead

WATERLOO — Shiloh has already had an incredible journey, but the Great Pyrenees pup still has miles to go at Cedar Bend Humane Society.
The 8- to 10-month old rescued puppy has endured abuse and starvation and has undergone surgery to repair a broken femur after being hit by a car.
And then there is the bullet.
Veterinarians at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Des Moines discovered a rifle bullet lodged close to the dog’s spine in their pre-surgical examination, said Jessica Christensen, CBHS marketing and development director.
“Once Shiloh got to Blue Pearl, they were able to do a full-body X-ray and found the bullet. When you think of how devastating of a journey that he’s already had, that was something when our staff here found out — it was shocking,” she said.
It was a difficult but successful surgery to repair the broken femur with pins, but Blue Pearl vets chose not to remove the bullet. It had already healed over and scar tissue is forming around it.
The Great Pyrenees came to Cedar Bend as a stray. Originally the dog popped up on a local lost and found Facebook group, and volunteers spent weeks trying to catch the dog. Sightings were numerous around Cedar Falls Industrial Park, stretching all the way to the area near Hawkeye Community College, where the dog was struck by a car.
Waterloo Animal Control Services were able to rescue the dog and transport it to the shelter, Christensen said.
When Shiloh — name by one of his rescuers, Krystal Mergers — arrived at the shelter, the initial guess was the dog was 1 to 2 years old. He was emaciated and anemic, covered with fleas and hundreds of ticks, and because of his poor diet and condition, his teeth proved to be inaccurate in determining his real age.
X-rays showed that his growth plates were still open, so he is likely 8 to 10 months old.
“Shiloh was in really rough shape when he came to us. Along with everything else, he has double cherry eyes and Lyme disease and was in such obvious pain that pain medication was started right away,” Christensen explained.
Public response to Shiloh’s plight was generous and donations flooded into Cedar Bend to pay for the pup’s medical expenses. “We raised $2,000 to $3,000 really quickly and it gave us the money to provide pain meds, antibiotics, fluids and everything he needed right away,” she said, noting that additional donations are needed to pay for ongoing veterinary bills and recovery. Shiloh will need additional surgeries to correct his cherry eyes and for neutering.
In spite of his pain, “he’s an absolute lover. You wouldn’t believe after what Shiloh has gone through that he would be excited to see you. It’s wonderful to see him happy and loving and trusting of the staff, and wagging his tail for attention. This would be the first time he’s ever felt safe, and he’s ready to be loved.”
Shiloh will be placed for adoption after he is fully recovered.
