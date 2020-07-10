Abused Great Pyrenees pup is rescued with long healing road ahead

Waterloo Animal Control Services were able to rescue the dog and transport it to the shelter, Christensen said.

When Shiloh — name by one of his rescuers, Krystal Mergers — arrived at the shelter, the initial guess was the dog was 1 to 2 years old. He was emaciated and anemic, covered with fleas and hundreds of ticks, and because of his poor diet and condition, his teeth proved to be inaccurate in determining his real age.

X-rays showed that his growth plates were still open, so he is likely 8 to 10 months old.

“Shiloh was in really rough shape when he came to us. Along with everything else, he has double cherry eyes and Lyme disease and was in such obvious pain that pain medication was started right away,” Christensen explained.

Public response to Shiloh’s plight was generous and donations flooded into Cedar Bend to pay for the pup’s medical expenses. “We raised $2,000 to $3,000 really quickly and it gave us the money to provide pain meds, antibiotics, fluids and everything he needed right away,” she said, noting that additional donations are needed to pay for ongoing veterinary bills and recovery. Shiloh will need additional surgeries to correct his cherry eyes and for neutering.