WATERLOO — Abbey Akin is engaged to be married and is in the midst of planning her September 2019 wedding.
Not long ago, Akin, a business analyst who works from home, wasn’t sure any of it would even happen. In fact, she wasn’t sure she would be alive.
Two years ago, while taking a shower, Akin found a lump under her arm.
“It was a Friday,” she said. “I remember it vividly. I knew in my heart and in my gut that something wasn’t right.”
Akin saw a doctor the following Monday, had an MRI on Tuesday and was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer on Wednesday.
“It all happened so fast. It was just boom, boom, boom,” she said.
“It was a very aggressive form of cancer,” she said. “The tumor, which was quite large, went down my right side.”
One of Akin’s first thoughts was, “Am I going to be able to have children?”
After discussing the options with her boyfriend and the doctors, it was decided she would be given Zoladex, which brought on early menopause.
“I would get shots in my stomach,” she said. “But it saved my ovaries.”
Akin started aggressive chemotherapy Oct. 19.
“For the first round of chemo, I would go every two weeks,” she said.
The first round lasted three months. The second round followed and included treatment once a week for 12 weeks.
She had a full mastectomy in March 2017 and began radiation at the end of May.
“It was every day for more than 30 days,” Akin said.
Throughout treatment, Akin said she had few side effects.
“I had some nausea and hot flashes,” she said. “That was the worst symptom I had.
“I would be getting a chemo treatment and I’d hook up to their Wi-Fi and do work,” she said. “The nurses would come in, and I’d be on a conference call.
“I just wanted to keep my life as normal as possible.”
In February, when she was healed from treatment, Akin had reconstruction surgery.
Shortly after, she was experiencing pain and redness in her right breast.
“I developed a bad infection,” Akin said.
She had to have antibiotic infusions — each lasting two and a half hours — administered at the hospital twice a day, every day, for six weeks.
“Honestly, that was hands down the worst part of all of this for me,” Akin said. “It drained me. I would sleep and go to the hospital. That was it. That was my life.
“But I knew it had to be done. And I got through it.”
Today, Akin is cancer-free and describes her health as “absolutely wonderful.”
“I exercise, I talk the dog for walks, I played softball this summer,” she said. “This is probably the healthiest I’ve been in my adult life.”
Akin is quick to acknowledge the support she received following her diagnosis.
“If it weren’t for my family and friends, I wouldn’t be here now,” she said. “My mom went to every chemo treatment with me. It was hard on her. I’m her only girl.
“My boyfriend (now fiance) went through the whole thing with me and never batted an eye.
“My friends held benefits for me, and the turnout would be unbelievable. My church family and girlfriends had a spaghetti supper and silent auction,” she said. “And knowing I’m a huge Cubs fan, they got an autographed photo of (Anthony) Rizzo.”
Her softball team wore pink T-shirts to support her, co-workers traveled from out of state to visit her, people would help with bills or bring dinner over, and random flowers would arrive.
“You don’t realize, until you go through something like this, how many people care about you, how many are backing you,” Akin said. “Having that support — I can’t imagine going through this without it.”
Akin urges anyone who finds a lump — or anything else — to get it checked out immediately.
“If you feel something or find something that doesn’t seem right, get to a doctor. And don’t lose hope, don’t lose faith. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.
“You’ve gotta keep the faith. God is on your side. You will be stronger in the end.”
