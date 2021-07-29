'Absolutely a success,' RAGBRAI rolls on from Waterloo

"That means folks were spending their money throughout the community, and that's what we ultimately needed," he said. "We'll continue to analyze and get a fuller picture, but (initially) it was absolutely a success."

At SingleSpeed Brewing Co., already a hot spot for cyclists who enjoy craft beer, the first riders arrived at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Inside dining had wait times of "over a few hours" at times, particularly for the promise of air conditioning, said director of operations Ana Hanisch.

"Definitely one of the top five days we've experienced in Waterloo since opening in 2017," she said.

After the past year, Hanisch said, that was a welcome relief -- and she noted the Cedar Falls taproom was "busy all day" as well.

"We've got a great crew of folks working with us, ever since and throughout last year," she said. "Knowing they have stuck with us through all the craziness and unknown makes it even more special that we had a great day."

Screaming Eagle, across the Cedar River from the main activities, was also hopping, said owner Jeremy Jones, noting it was a "huge night from a revenue standpoint."