'Absolutely a success,' RAGBRAI rolls on from Waterloo

WATERLOO -- As 17,000 bicycle riders headed east Thursday morning, bound for Anamosa and eventually the Mississippi River, Tavis Hall and his group of sweaty Waterloo RAGBRAI volunteers snapped photos in downtown Waterloo, happy to have crossed their own finish line.
"Logistically, it went off really without a hitch," said Hall, the director of Waterloo RAGBRAI and Experience Waterloo. "We couldn't be more pleased. We felt like we executed in a way that made folks proud."
Lt. Aaron McClelland, who was coordinating the Waterloo Police Department's RAGBRAI response, said there were "no major incidents and very few minor incidents" citywide, "which is amazing having that many people in town."
"The cooperation between all agencies and entities made it a huge success," McClelland said. "I could not be more proud of the employees of the city and county."
Though it was hot and muggy, the temperature didn't reach into triple digits like forecasters had warned a few days ago. Even so, Hall said the crowd downtown was "definitely lighter" during the day, attributing it to the heat. But as the evening cooled and live music heated up, downtown packed full of people, he said.
Hall said he heard food vendors ran out of product and some restaurants in the area had hours-long wait times -- both good things, he noted.
"That means folks were spending their money throughout the community, and that's what we ultimately needed," he said. "We'll continue to analyze and get a fuller picture, but (initially) it was absolutely a success."
At SingleSpeed Brewing Co., already a hot spot for cyclists who enjoy craft beer, the first riders arrived at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Inside dining had wait times of "over a few hours" at times, particularly for the promise of air conditioning, said director of operations Ana Hanisch.
"Definitely one of the top five days we've experienced in Waterloo since opening in 2017," she said.
After the past year, Hanisch said, that was a welcome relief -- and she noted the Cedar Falls taproom was "busy all day" as well.
"We've got a great crew of folks working with us, ever since and throughout last year," she said. "Knowing they have stuck with us through all the craziness and unknown makes it even more special that we had a great day."
Screaming Eagle, across the Cedar River from the main activities, was also hopping, said owner Jeremy Jones, noting it was a "huge night from a revenue standpoint."
Particularly from 3 to 8 p.m. -- the height of the high heat -- the bar and grill was "at capacity," but Jones said nobody waited more than 20 minutes to be seated, attributing that to advance preparation.
"I spoke with several riders that were actually very impressed with how well our community organized everything and kept it so centralized," Jones said.
Hall attributed that organization to his volunteers, to city staff, to new ride director Dieter Drake, whom he called "absolutely amazing," and to the riders themselves -- Hall said the campsites were kept so clean, volunteers were done picking up trash by 11 a.m.
"What we hear a lot, and what you see on social media, is these riders don't care, these riders are reckless and come in and throw their trash all over," Hall said. "The truth of the matter is, it was 16,000 folks who I suspect were appreciative of our efforts, and reciprocated with picking up after themselves."