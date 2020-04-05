Abraham Aaron Rubashkin, founder of kosher meatpacking in Iowa, dies of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

POSTVILLE – A man who brought kosher meatpacking to Postville has died.

Rabbi Abraham Aaron Rubashkin died Thursday at the age of 92 after contracting the coronavirus, according to media accounts.

Rubashkin established Agriprocesssors in Postville, setting up an Orthodox Jewish community in Northeast Iowa.

Rubashkin was born in western Russia in the 1920s, and his family fled as Germany invaded during World War II. The family lived in Uzbekistan and eventually settled in Paris, France, following the war. His father owned a grocery store, and he became a butcher.

He moved to New York in the 1950s and set up a kosher butcher shop in Brooklyn.

Rubashkin set up Agriprocessors in Postville in 1987. The plant ultimately became the scene of one of the largest immigration workplace raids in the country in 2008. Hundreds of workers, mainly from Guatemala and Mexico, were detained. Rubaskin’s son, Sholom, was convicted of federal fraud and money laundering charges in connection with the plant's financial operations. His 27-year prison sentence was commuted in 2017.

Agriprocessors was sold amid bankruptcy proceedings that followed the raid, and the business later reopened as Agri-Star, which continues to operate as a kosher plant.