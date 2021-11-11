“Ability awareness” advocate Tyler Greene dies in Waterloo crash

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who helped spread awareness about people with disabilities has died following a Monday accident, according to social media posts.

Tyler David Greene, 31, was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with severe injuries after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle while crossing the street in his motorized wheelchair.

He died Wednesday, according to an entry a relative posted to his Facebook page.

According to the accident report, Greene was crossing West Fourth Street near the Allen Street intersection when he was struck by a Ford Edge heading south on Fourth at about 3:30 p.m.

The driver, 24-year-old Jeanne Affambi, was heading home from work, and she told police the setting sun was in her eyes. She said she didn’t see Greene until it was too late and hit him as she stepped on the brakes, according to the accident report.

Greene suffered from cerebral palsy, a central nervous system disorder that seizes muscles. As a youth, he played Cub Scouts League softball. He got three strikes like everyone else, and his father pushed his wheelchair around the bases when he made a hit.

He was also active in Boy Scouts and high school marching band at West High and studied karate.

As part of his 2006 Eagle Scout project, Greene produced a video to raise awareness about what people with disabilities can do. It was a concept he called “ability awareness.”

The resulting production, titled “I’m Tyler, don’t be surprised,” introduced Greene as a typical high school kid. “I’m Tyler” was distributed to all of the public school districts in Iowa and other districts in 50 states and 18 countries. The DVD won awards from the Council for Exceptional Children, and Greene drew other accolades.

Following high school, he earned a degree sociology at the University of Northern Iowa and worked for the Together We Play inclusion program. He also traveled as a speaker at conferences and workshops.

