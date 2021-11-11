 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

“Ability awareness” advocate Tyler Greene dies in Waterloo crash

Tyler Greene

Tyler Greene in 2006.

 Contributed photo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who helped spread awareness about people with disabilities has died following a Monday accident, according to social media posts.

Tyler David Greene, 31, was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with severe injuries after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle while crossing the street in his motorized wheelchair.

He died Wednesday, according to an entry a relative posted to his Facebook page.

According to the accident report, Greene was crossing West Fourth Street near the Allen Street intersection when he was struck by a Ford Edge heading south on Fourth at about 3:30 p.m.

071315bp-greene-tyler

Tyler Greene, shown in this July 2015 file photo, was an advocate for those with disabilities. He was struck by a car Monday, Nov. 8, and died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

The driver, 24-year-old Jeanne Affambi, was heading home from work, and she told police the setting sun was in her eyes. She said she didn’t see Greene until it was too late and hit him as she stepped on the brakes, according to the accident report.

Greene suffered from cerebral palsy, a central nervous system disorder that seizes muscles. As a youth, he played Cub Scouts League softball. He got three strikes like everyone else, and his father pushed his wheelchair around the bases when he made a hit.

He was also active in Boy Scouts and high school marching band at West High and studied karate.

People are also reading…

As part of his 2006 Eagle Scout project, Greene produced a video to raise awareness about what people with disabilities can do. It was a concept he called “ability awareness.”

The resulting production, titled “I’m Tyler, don’t be surprised,” introduced Greene as a typical high school kid. “I’m Tyler” was distributed to all of the public school districts in Iowa and other districts in 50 states and 18 countries. The DVD won awards from the Council for Exceptional Children, and Greene drew other accolades.

Following high school, he earned a degree sociology at the University of Northern Iowa and worked for the Together We Play inclusion program. He also traveled as a speaker at conferences and workshops.

2 comments
0
0
4
23
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico mlitary base town with 27 occupied homes and post office for sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News