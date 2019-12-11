Third in a series on this year’s
20 Under 40 winners.
WATERLOO — Abby Turpin has become a familiar face to television viewers in the Cedar Valley as a news anchor at KWWL-TV for the past two years.
At 39, Turpin also is making her mark with her passion for community involvement. She is a frequent celebrity emcee and has taken part in more than 65 area events in a single year. Outside the newsroom, the award-winning news anchor is equally involved as a volunteer.
“What I get out of it is fulfillment,” Turpin said. “I’m old enough to know in my mind and heart what makes me happy. Being part of something, how that makes me feel when I’m involved, it makes me happy. It’s part of who I am.
“And at the end of the day, it comes back to being a good person, giving opportunities to someone else, doing something you genuinely love and doing something good in our community.”
Turpin is one of the 2019 20 Under 40 award recipients. She was nominated by her husband, Travis, and Chris Olds, development director at Cedar Valley Hospice.
“I have worked with and seen firsthand Abby’s dedication to her community and her willingness to give of her time and talents to help not only Cedar Valley Hospice, but many other community organizations benefit from her willingness to give of herself for organizations she believes in,” Olds said in his nominating letter.
Turpin has emceed such hospice events as Release & Remember, Rio Nights fundraiser and the recent 40th anniversary Red Carpet Nights gala. “My grandmother died several years ago in hospice care in Ohio, so I understand what hospice does and what it means to families,” she explained.
The news anchor is active with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa, serving as their celebrity ambassador and an honorary board member. She leads a monthly initiative, “Waiting for My Mentor” and “Abby’s Little of the Month” at KWWL, which features a young person who needs a mentor. In 2018, she was named program champion of the year for her efforts in recruiting mentors.
“The power of mentoring can’t be understated. All it takes is one person to say ‘You matter, you can do that, you can be kind, and you can accomplish things.’ It’s my story, too,” Turpin said.
When Turpin broke into the news business 10 years ago, it was because a news director in Sherman, Texas, Anthony Maisel, gave her a chance. The Columbus, Ohio, native graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, and had built a lengthy resume as a singer and performer at places like Dollywood and Tokyo Disney. She met her husband during a gig at Opryland in 2008, and together they sang in Nashville shows. Restless, she began thinking about graduate school, while Travis was building on years in Broadway tours and regional theater productions by headlining on cruise ships with his one-man show.
The daughter of English teachers, Turpin was intrigued when Travis suggested she consider a career in broadcasting. After researching the idea, she made a reel — a resume tape — and began applying for jobs. Her audition break came in Sherman. “It was my first time on a news set,” Turpin recalls. Maisel said she was a good storyteller and hired her for the morning news show.
Turpin anchored and produced news in Toledo, Ohio, and Lincoln, Neb., and married Travis in 2012 before accepting the post as main anchor at RFD-TV in Nashville.
“I wasn’t in Nashville very long before I realized I really missed local news. I missed being part of a community. I wanted to get back to local news,” Turpin recalled. During that time, the couple had their daughter, Reece. She was 3 months old when Turpin accepted the anchor job at KWWL.
In the last two years, Turpin has gotten involved with such organizations as the Women in Philanthropy group with Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. She has emceed at events for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Alzheimer’s Association East Central Iowa, the Mayors’ Volunteer Awards, the Cedar Valley Nonprofit Awards, Cedar Bend Humane Society, served on the KWWL United Way committee and is on the steering committee for a branding project at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Turpin still sings occasionally at special events and with her husband. They performed together in a show this summer at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar falls.
Like many young families, their busy lives mean juggling responsibilities, especially with a 3-year-old. “There aren’t any ‘normal’ hours. It’s just who we are; it’s what we do. Whatever we need to do, we’ll make it happen,” said Turpin.
Travis praised Turpin. “My wife is a role model in hard work and kindness to not only our daughter, but I hope to many others in the community who meet her at events or watch her on TV.”
Turpin added, “In the news business, we see how bad the world can be, and I try not to take those things home with me. I’m very appreciative of my life outside the newsroom. I want to raise a child who is happy, kind, confident and safe.”
