Abby Finkenauer talks Phase 3 bill, COVID-19 prep

“What we’ve seen over the past several days is a very sad attempt by folks across the aisle to stall and exploit this crisis as an opportunity to jam through their political wish list," U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said Tuesday.

Finkenauer said she's had conversations with Ernst, as well as U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, and said the Phase 3 plan's problem was that it wasn't worked out through both the House and the Senate.

"At the end of the day, I guess I would continue to urge the Senate to be willing to work bicamerally," Finkenauer said. "And we need to take this seriously. This is not the time to play political games."

For her constituents back home needing help with any issue arising from the federal government's work, including on coronavirus, Finkenauer pointed people to her website on that topic, https://finkenauer.house.gov/coronavirus-information, and said they could call or email her office as well.

She said the state of Iowa should order residents to stay at home, and wanted President Donald Trump to use the Defense Production Act to compel businesses to manufacture needed supplies.

"I understand this is a very scary, unprecedented time for our country, for Iowa," she said. "I think what we need to be doing in Iowa in particular is being as cautious as possible."

