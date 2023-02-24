WATERLOO — Hidden behind a large tree on Lafayette Street sits a worn-down house.

The once-inhabited structure at 207 Lafayette St. is now listed as one of the state’s most endangered properties, according to Preservation Iowa. The organization recognizes historic buildings and advocates for their preservation.

The house was nominated by the Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission, which works to recognize, promote, and preserve historic sites and cultural heritage in the city.

Built in 1913, the four-bedroom and one bathroom is described as an American Foursquare. The hallmarks of this type of house are its box shape, wide porch and large windows. They were most popular from 1895 to 1930.

Ed Ottesen, a project architect with Kirk Gross Company and a member on the commission, said the house utilizes colonial revival features and the combination of that and the foursquare “makes it kind of unique,” he said. Ottesen also said there have been few changes to the exterior of the house.

However, the house has been abandoned for five years and could be demolished soon, unless someone saves the property.

The house was brought to the historic preservation commission by the city to approve it for demolition. The commission then asked the city to try and find an organization or person to rehabilitate it.

“We’re hoping we can find somebody,” Ottesen said. “But, if we don’t find anybody, then the city doesn’t want to keep it.”

Leigh Ann Randak of Preservation Iowa sees some hope for the property, though.

“It’s in a pretty sad condition,” she said. “But the reviewers really thought there was some potential if someone was interested.”

The porch roof is falling apart and windows are boarded up. On the inside, Ottesen said the stair to the upper level has collapsed. But he remains hopeful.

“It is in need of a lot of work and it’s almost to the point where it can’t be,” he said. “But we’ve seen projects as bad as this rehabbed before.”

He said if no one comes forward to save it, the property will come up in a month or two to approve the demolition request by the city. Then, asbestos would have to be removed. After that, the house would come down in a couple months.

Ottesen hopes that being listed as endangered will bring awareness to the property.

Randak said after being named as endangered many properties have been saved.

Five other properties have been named to the 2023 most endangered property list. They include:

The William Fletcher King Memorial Chapel in Mt. Vernon.

Wilson Middle School in Cedar Rapids.

The Iowa Canning Company Seed House in Vinton.

The Hastie Farmhouse in Carlisle.

The George House in North Liberty.

Many other Waterloo properties have been listed as endangered in the past by Preservation Iowa.

These include the Rath Administration Building, the former Courier building on Commercial Street, the Central Battery building, St. Mary’s School and Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.

The program also gives out “Preservation at its Best” awards. Some area buildings that have been given the award include the former Wonder Bread building – now housing Singlespeed Brewing Co. – and the old Cedar Falls’ post office which is now Bike Tech.

