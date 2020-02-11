AAUW to host brunch Feb. 22

WATERLOO -- AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo Branch will gather for a brunch at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at the YWCA, 425 Lafayette St.

AAUW advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy and seeks a diverse membership.

As part of the 19th Amendment statewide celebration, speaker will be Catherine H. Palczewski, Ph.D. She is a professor of communication studies and affiliate faculty in women's & gender studies at the University of Northern Iowa. Palczewski is the co-author of “Gender in Communication” and “Rhetoric in Civic Life,” editor of Disturbing Argument, and has published numerous essays about woman suffrage.

Her topic will be a broad overview of the women’s suffrage movement with emphasis on black female activists and the role race played in the debates about woman suffrage.

The menu is vegetarian egg bake or hash brown, ham, egg bake with fruit salad, muffins, coffee, juice or water. The cost of the meal is $15 and will be served at 10:15 a.m. Reservations may be made by email to AAUW.CFW.RSVP@gmail.com by noon Saturday or by calling Mary Beckman at 269-1893.

Guests are welcome and anyone may attend and enjoy the meal or attend and listen to the program only. No reservation is required to attend to listen.

