WATERLOO — AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo will host its fall kickoff from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.

The event is free and open to members of the public who are interested in meeting current members and learning about how AAUW works to achieve equity for women and girls. There will be displays that explain the mission, community projects, interest/study groups and dinner programs of AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo. Refreshments will be served and no reservations are needed. There will be door prizes as well.

There is extra parking at the Community Bank and Trust across the street.

Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate with a bachelor’s, associate’s or equivalent degree from a qualified educational institution. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. There are no barriers to full participation on the basis of gender, race, creed, age, sexual orientation, national origin, disability or class. Go to http://cedarfalls-ia.aauw.net for more information.

