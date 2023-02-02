WATERLOO — AARP and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program are helping residents of the Cedar Valley by taking the hassle out of one of the most stressful times of the year.

Tax-Aide rolled out Wednesday morning, with two locations in Waterloo and one in Cedar Falls as well as in Waverly, Vinton, and Tama. According to Howard Uehle, site coordinator for Tax-Aide at Westminster Presbyterian Church, the organization mainly works with senior citizens and those with low or fixed income, but all comers are welcome with an appointment.

“We also assist a large number of single-parent households. There are no age or income criteria so we also see students as well as married couples,” Uehle said. “Many of these people depend on their refunds to ... repair their cars or to cover bills. Those refunds mean a lot to them.”

The tax returns are prepared by 39 IRS-certified volunteers working in the six locations, donating between eight and 30 hours each week to the project, which runs until April 18. Uehle added that it takes “special people” to like to do taxes but they have multiple volunteers from John Deere, the University of Northern Iowa, and former accountants and CPAs who have taken up the task.

One person who’s benefited from Tax-Aide is Cory Culp. He has gone to the Westminster site for several years. Doing so has taken the headache out of taxes for him.

“Coming here kind of makes it easy for me to file my taxes. I don’t really have to go through a lot of extra hassle and stress on getting my taxes filed,” Culp said. “I just make an appointment here and they file my taxes for me, so it’s pretty sweet.”

Services are on an appointment basis only, with scheduling available at (319) 334-1019, or online at vccv.or/taxaide.

