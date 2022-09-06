AARP brings fraud watch education tour to Waterloo Wednesday

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — AARP Iowa, with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Iowa Insurance Division, will be in Waterloo as part of a 14-city, statewide Fraud Watch education tour.
The free Waterloo Fraud Watch Dinner will take place 5:30–7 p.m. Wednesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
The stop will feature an educational program on the Top 5 Iowa Scams based on complaints submitted to the Iowa AG’s Consumer Protection Division. Participants will also have an opportunity to ask questions or share scams they are seeing in their communities. It is open to the public, but advance registration is required online at
states.aarp.org/iowa/iowa-events.
A full list of the tour dates and locations is also available online at the same site. All events include a light lunch or dinner.
“Imposter scams are the number one scam affecting older Iowans and our goal is to educate the public on how to avoid scams and fraud,” said Brad Anderson, AARP Iowa State Director. “We are proud to partner with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and Iowa Insurance Division to raise awareness of these popular scam tactics and make sure Iowans have the tools they need to protect themselves.
