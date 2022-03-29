Aaron Swartzendruber Named Commercial Loan Officer for Heartland Bank

WATERLOO — Heartland Bank and Trust Company announces Aaron Swartzendruber as vice president, commercial loan officer serving local business customers in Waterloo and the surrounding communities. Swartzendruber is located at the 4020 Bankers Boulevard branch in Waterloo.

With a Bachelor of Science in business administration and accounting from Kansas State University, Swartzendruber spent several years in public accounting, tax, and audit before moving into banking where he attended the Iowa Bankers Association school for commercial lending. Over the past 19 years in banking he built trusted relationships, providing proactive business growth support for his clients. In his new role, he will do the same for a portfolio of commercial clients while adding value and efficiency to their business through collaboration with the bank’s cash management and fraud protection specialists.

Swartzendruber is an active member of the Kansas State University Alumni Association, and past board member of Englert Theatre and Arts, American Red Cross – Grant Wood Chapter and Kalona Golf Club. He volunteers at local schools and sports leagues. He makes his home in Kalona with his wife Jamie and three children: Owen, Olivia, and Poppy.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of approximately $4.2 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, the bank has offices in central and northern Illinois and eastern Iowa. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.

