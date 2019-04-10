WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies have adopted new technology to quickly find people who wander due to autism or dementia.
Project Lifesaver is a search-and-rescue program for individuals prone to the life-threatening behavior.
Investigative Sgt. Sara McCormick with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., conducted an intense two-and-a-half-day training session with seven deputies from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office last week.
Wood County adopted the program in 2007, and has had up to 65 clients at one time.
“I’ve never lost a Project Lifesaver client,” McCormick said. “It doesn’t replace a person in their caregiving, but if it all goes bad, I know I can be helpful,” she said.
Clients — many of whom are children with autism or adults with dementia-related illnesses — wear a lightweight wristband. The wristbands emit a low-level radio signal deputies can detect with special monitors.
“The biggest problem for these guys is going to be getting the word out there,” McCormick said, “because these caregivers are so focused on the amount of care that their loved one with a disability needs that they really don’t have the opportunity to see what other resources are out there for them.”
Wood County maintains a half-hour average response time when someone with the bracelet goes missing.
“That’s obviously huge to bring people in out of the elements that much sooner,” said Black Hawk County Lt. Nathan Neff.
Black Hawk County already has 13 children signed up to get the bracelets.
“I have a feeling it’s going to double very quickly,” said Deputy Joe Stafford, the community services coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office who is overseeing Project Lifesaver.
He hopes to see surrounding counties get on board as well.
“The nice thing about it is the end goal, using that equipment and being able to save someone’s life,” Stafford said. “This isn’t a joke, this works. As long as that caregiver or parent does their ... making sure that wristband is active and working and still on them.”
Stafford and Neff both were involved with the search of a missing autistic boy a year ago in La Porte City.
LA PORTE CITY – Ribbons of metallic blue mesh — some faded, some bleached white from the sun…
Jake Wilson was reported missing April 7, 2018, after he left on a walk to Wolf Creek near his home. His body was found eight months later. Officials believe he drowned.
“Unfortunately I don’t know if this would have changed the outcome if he was already in the water, but if we could have found him that night it would have been a lot better for the family and not to mention the time and resources that were spent over the next eight months,” Neff said. “More times than not maybe it will help us get a positive outcome where we actually find that person within a half hour.”
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, the Cedar Valley Autism Spectrum Community and the Alzheimer’s Association are working together to assist law enforcement in identifying people prone to wandering.
Families can submit information and choose safety devices, including Project Lifesaver, to help track a missing person or provide vital medical information.
Wandering, also called eloping, is a common trait for those with autism and dementia. Fifty percent of those with autism will wander, according to the Interactive Autism Network, and six in 10 people with dementia will wander, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The LOST program — Loved Ones Safe Together — received a $5,000 grant from the Waterloo Community Foundation.
The training for Sheriff’s Office on autism, Alzheimer’s and LOST was completed in February over a three week period by area mothers Courtney Raines, JoElle Jensen and Heather Hanzlick-Jaacks, who introduced the program to area law enforcement.
The Cedar Valley Leadership Institute in collaboration with the Tour de Falls social event will host a fundraiser and art program April 26 to benefit the LOST program.
A Tour de Falls bike ride/walk at 9:30 a.m. April 27 at Pfeiffer Springs Park, 900 Grand Blvd., will have a resource table to help families sign up for safety protections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.