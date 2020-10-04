A voter guide for Black Hawk and Bremer counties

Whether you live in Black Hawk or Bremer counties, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, panelists at a recent League of Women Voters virtual meeting agreed: In a year when a viral pandemic has upended nearly everything, it is important to make sure everyone had the tools to vote.
“Our goal as election officials is to provide you with every opportunity and resource to be successful as a voter,” said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “We encourage our citizens to put together a vote plan to be successful.”
Looking to put together your own vote plan? Here’s what you need to know to vote successfully in this year’s general election.
When is Election Day?
The general election is Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Who and what is on the ballot?
The presidential candidates, candidates for U.S. Senate (Sen. Joni Ernst is up for re-election), U.S. House’s First District (Rep. Abby Finkenauer is up for re-election), and state House and Senate candidates.
You’ll also see, depending on where you live, candidates for county sheriff, county auditor, county supervisors, soil and water commissioner, county agricultural extension, and whether to retain some Iowa Supreme Court justices as well as judges from the court of appeals and district court judges.
Voters also are being asked whether they’d like to authorize a convention to revise the Iowa Constitution. The yes or no question is on the ballot every 10 years as required by law.
How can I register to vote?
If you already have an Iowa driver’s license or nondriver identification, you can register on the Iowa Department of Transportation’s website; find that link at sos.iowa.gov, and click on “Register to Vote,” then “Online Voter Registration” and fill out the form.
You can also register to vote by mail by printing out the form at sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/voteapp.pdf, or by going to your county auditor’s office.
Iowa law also lets you register to vote on Election Day. You’ll need some form of photo identification and proof of residency.
Photo identification includes a driver’s license, U.S. passport, U.S. military ID, an ID card issued by your employer, a student ID issued by your high school or college, or a tribal ID. Proof of residency includes a residential lease, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or any other government document with your address.
Barring that, you can have someone attest to who you are at the polls.
Check if you’re already registered to vote here: sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/regtovote/search.aspx
How can I request an absentee ballot?
If you haven’t received an absentee ballot request from the state, your county auditor’s office or a number of political parties or special interest groups (all of which you can use to request an absentee ballot), you can download an absentee ballot here: sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf.
Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder said his office is predicting a record number of absentee votes.
“We already have about 29,000 ballots requested with a month to go, so we know we’re going to break our record,” he said.
Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf said she doesn’t expect all 17,000 registered voters in her county to vote absentee, but she’s ready in case they do.
“Our vault is definitely going to be full to its capacity this fall, but I’m prepared,” Wolf said.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 24.
I requested an absentee ballot. When will I receive it?
The first absentee ballots will be mailed starting Monday, Oct. 5.
Auditors stress following all of the instructions to the letter. If you don’t sign the ballot or don’t put it in the secrecy envelope, your vote might not count. Double check you’ve followed all instructions before mailing it back.
You can track your absentee ballot here: sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search.
Can I vote early? When and where can I do that?
In Black Hawk County, you may vote in person beginning Oct. 6 and through Oct. 20 at select locations in Waterloo and Cedar Falls; find a list of locations and times here: co.black-hawk.ia.us/DocumentCenter/ View/5628/2020 0922-News-Release-Satellite-Voting-Locations
You may also vote in person at the Black Hawk County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Oct. 5 through Nov. 2. On Oct. 14, you may vote until 7 p.m. and on Oct. 29 you may vote until 5 p.m. The courthouse will also be open for voting Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Bremer County, you may vote in person at 124 Second St. N.E., two blocks west of the Bremer County Courthouse, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters may vote until 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Do I have to show ID to vote?
Yes, Iowa law requires photo identification at the polls. Those without driver’s licenses or non-driver’s licenses should have gotten a Voter ID card for free in the mail. You’ll need to sign your Voter ID card for it to be valid.
Where do I vote on Election Day?
Your polling place may not be the same as the last time you voted. Black Hawk County has cut the number of polling locations to 43, and in Bremer County some have moved.
Find your polling place at sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx. If you’re in Black Hawk County, you’ll get a postcard in the mail around Oct. 21 letting you know where your polling place will be.
Should I be worried about voter fraud or election hacking? What about voter intimidation?
Iowa’s Voter ID law, post-election audits, bar codes on mailed ballots and on-site security measures make fraud extremely rare.
As far as voter intimidation, Veeder said poll workers “have the power to order arrest” if someone feels threatened. Voters should tell poll workers if there’s a problem.
I have a felony conviction. Can I vote this year?
In most cases, yes. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order Aug. 5 restoring the right to vote for those with felony convictions who had completed their sentences, regardless of whether they’ve paid their fines.
The law excludes those convicted of homicides. They still must appeal to the governor for restoration of their voting rights. The link to that application can be found at the bottom of the page at this link: governor.iowa.gov/services/voting-rights-restoration
If you have a felony conviction but aren’t sure of whether you’ve completed your sentence, call the Iowa Department of Corrections at (515) 725‐5701.
There’s nothing special those with felony convictions need to do to vote; simply register to vote as normal.
I’m in the military or living overseas. How do I vote?
Register to vote and request an absentee ballot by completing the Federal Post Card Application here: fvap.gov/uploads/FVAP/Forms/fpca2013.pdf, then emailing it to uocava@sos.iowa.gov.
If you want to vote by e-mail (yes, those overseas get this option), your request must be received by the close of business Monday, Nov. 2. You must send it back by the close of polls, or 9 p.m., on Election Day, Nov. 3.
I’m a college student. Do I vote here, or in my hometown?
You can register to vote at either, but you may only pick one.
I need help reading or filling out my ballot. Can I still vote?
Yes, you may request assistance with filling out your ballot if you’re blind, can’t read the English language or have another physical disability that requires assistance with voting. You can bring someone to help you or ask a precinct worker to help.
Each polling place will also have a voter assist terminal with a touch screen available to any voter. The terminal may have features like a touch screen, an audio component or a sip/puff component.
If you’re unable to leave your vehicle, you may ask precinct workers bring you a ballot. If you’re aware ahead of time you’ll need to request this, contact your county auditor.
What if I’m hospitalized or living in a care facility?
If you’re admitted to a hospital or care facility by 5 p.m. Friday before Election Day, you can ask your county auditor to send an absentee ballot.
If you were admitted to the health care facility or hospital on the Saturday, Sunday, or Monday before Election Day, you may contact the county auditor directly to request an absentee ballot. You can have someone assist you in marking your ballot if it’s necessary.
Does Iowa need more precinct workers? How do I sign up?
Iowa needs approximately 10,000 precinct workers across the state. Precinct workers get paid. Those wanting to sign up can do so here: pollworker.iowa.gov.
What is a poll watcher, and what do they do?
Up to three poll watchers, which have a connection with a candidate or a political party, are allowed at each polling site, Veeder said.
They must wear identification and present themselves as poll watchers to precinct workers. They can’t interfere with voting, disrupt the polling location or have conversations with precinct workers while they’re working, Wolf said.
They can observe the process, receive printed reports of voters who have signed in, and can challenge specific individuals if they don’t believe they should be voting, Veeder said.
They’re usually recruited by the political parties, according to Republicans of Black Hawk County chair LeaAnn Saul, who has recruited and trained poll watchers each election.
“We do work with them quite extensively — what the do’s and don’t’s are, how to behave, how to present themselves,” Saul said.
Black Hawk County Democrats chair Vikki Brown said she hasn’t recruited poll watchers during her tenure, though Veeder said the Democrats have had poll watchers in the past.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate noted he’d rather have precinct workers than poll watchers.
“I have appealed to both the Democratic and Republican parties of Iowa to put a stronger focus on helping county auditors identify (precinct) workers so we have enough to staff the sites,” he said. “Quite frankly, I can’t think of a better way for the parties to feel better about the process.”
I heard voting results may be delayed this year. Why?
A record number of absentee ballots could pose challenges for some counties. The postal service, with recent federal cuts, also may have trouble delivering ballots on time in some locations.
Pate stressed vote totals are “never” final on election night, noting they’re not official until a canvass is done days later, when all properly postmarked ballots come in and provisional ballots are accepted or thrown out.
“I know everybody wants to hear election night results — and, as a candidate, you’re darn right I wanna know too — but you’re not gonna have the final ones for a few days,” he said. “I want to underscore that I’m comfortable with the feedback from county auditors that we will have the preliminary count on election night.”
