A voter guide for Black Hawk and Bremer counties

If you want to vote by e-mail (yes, those overseas get this option), your request must be received by the close of business Monday, Nov. 2. You must send it back by the close of polls, or 9 p.m., on Election Day, Nov. 3.

I’m a college student. Do I vote here, or in my hometown?

You can register to vote at either, but you may only pick one.

I need help reading or filling out my ballot. Can I still vote?

Yes, you may request assistance with filling out your ballot if you’re blind, can’t read the English language or have another physical disability that requires assistance with voting. You can bring someone to help you or ask a precinct worker to help.

Each polling place will also have a voter assist terminal with a touch screen available to any voter. The terminal may have features like a touch screen, an audio component or a sip/puff component.

If you’re unable to leave your vehicle, you may ask precinct workers bring you a ballot. If you’re aware ahead of time you’ll need to request this, contact your county auditor.

What if I’m hospitalized or living in a care facility?