A time to celebrate: Heritage Days takes over Waverly this weekend

WAVERLY — There’s been one constant people have come to expect during Waverly Heritage Days.

The free annual event takes over Memorial Park and the fairgrounds for a weekend during the summer and has always brought great music.

The tunes have reached a certain level of familiarly and are representative of the 35th annual festival’s theme “The Beat Goes On” for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We typically have nine bands, and it just seemed like a good fit. We rarely lose anyone and it demonstrates that the beat continues to go on,” said Darwin Rittgers, co-chair of the Heritage Days committee.

The rock and roll band Vic Ferrari is in the midst of its retirement tour and has performed there 19 of the last 21 years.

“We’re privileged to have them here for a final time,” Rittgers said.

And the variety ensemble Boogie and the YoYoz along with the rock group Stackhouse have become regulars and will again make appearances.

This year the festival will also welcome two newcomers, the University of Northern Iowa New Horizon’s Band and Meskwaki Brown Otter Singers.

“It’s the first time the Brown Otter Singers have come up here from Tama County, and they’ll be here in their native clothing, singing and doing a drum line routine,” Rittgers said. “They attend very few events, so this is extremely rare.”

A time to celebrate

To join the fun, most of which is this Friday and Saturday, type “515 Fifth Avenue Southwest, Waverly, Iowa 50677” into the GPS.

It’s likely a person will find something to keep them busy other than music.

The main festivities get underway at 4 p.m. Friday with the car show, inflatables, and food and craft vendors.

A total of 25 craft vendors will accompany 10 different food stands, about double what’s usually offered. There will be a range of offerings like traditional barbeque, walking tacos, Brazilian food, mini donuts, shaved ice and ice cream.

“There should be a greater variety,” said Rittgers, “a taste for everybody.”

He noted an “Art and Wine” event will attract those interested in sipping and painting at 5 p.m. Friday. The Bremer County Pork Producers also will be giving away 100 free burgers that evening.

The “Show and Shine Car Show” has attracted some 80 to 90 vehicles this year, including some classic pickup trucks and motorcycles.

Later Friday at 7 p.m. is when the “Hall of Fame” worthy-community partners – Waverly Walmart, Rotary Club and the Municipal Airport – will be recognized.

The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Anyone is allowed to walk, or bring a giant float, classic car or even a horse. No registration is required. Line up begins at 8:30 a.m.

The dozens of participants will meet at Waverly Sales Co. Barn (2212 Fifth Ave. Northwest), travel along Fifth Avenue Northwest and then head down Sixth Street Southwest to Memorial Park.

Prizes will be awarded by First National Bank.

Fireworks will be 12 hours later that same day, beginning around 10 p.m.

And of course, there’s so much in between.

“Heritage Days brings a certain camaraderie, and it’s become a destination festival for a majority of Iowa,” Rittgers said. “We draw people from so many places, which shows that we’ve come a long way since our first one when it was just one evening.”

He said the event attracts 15,000 people over the three days, from 65 Iowa counties and 11 states. And it continues to host more class and family reunions.

“It’s just a time to celebrate,” he said.

Although the event is approaching 40 years old, Rittgers highlighted some new and traditional activities to expect.

Hwy 218 Cornhole will host a professionally-run community bags tournament for anyone and everyone to sign up to participate at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday morning, from 7 a.m. until noon, will be the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at the Waverly Municipal Airport.

Coinciding will be the “fly-in” event where attendees will be able to see pilots land and take off in their small planes.

Rides also will be offered for a small fee.

More information about Waverly Heritage Days can be found online at waverlyheritagedays.com.