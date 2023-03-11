CEDAR FALLS – The 37th Maple Syrup Festival is underway at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive. The reservation-only event concludes today.
The annual community fundraising event features all-you-can-eat pancakes with maple syrup, sausage, Sidecar coffee and Hansen’s Dairy products. Those attending will learn how the conservation staff makes syrup from the Reserve’s sugar maple trees.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit environmental education, recreational programs, and natural resource management of Black Hawk County parks. Call (319) 277-2187 for more information.
Photos: Maple Syrup Festival at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, Mar. 11