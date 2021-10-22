A store where soap is fun, plant-based has arrived in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- An Iowa State University graduate with a degree in civil engineering now is an entrepreneur taking his pride in scented soaps and better skin to a shopping plaza at 316 Viking Plaza Drive.

Chris Meyers, a Minnesota native, owns a cluster of Sun Tan City locations in Des Moines, but is expanding his portfolio to include Buff City Soap franchises across Iowa and in parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The brightly lit, eye-popping, and family-oriented store in Cedar Falls kicked off its soft “VIP” opening at the end of last week, and hosts its grand opening Nov. 5, 6 and 7, when customers will have another opportunity to win free soap for a year.

The Cedar Falls location is the fifth to open in Iowa, with a total of seven slated to dot the Hawkeye State by the end of the year. A Cedar Rapids location opened its doors two weeks ago, with three already in Des Moines. Others in Sioux City and Dubuque are joining the pack within the next three weeks.

Inside the store, kids and adults explore the world of hand-made, plant-based soaps and other body products, and experience a new festive shopping destination at the plaza, anchored by Target and Michaels Arts and Crafts Store.

By coming to Buff City, a customer is committing to “high quality alternatives to commercial soap products" full of "harsh" chemicals or ingredients, detergents, animal fats, and sulfates.

“We pour soap almost every morning, about five days a week, and we hand-make dozens of bath bombs, body butters, lotion bars, foaming hand soap, foot scrubs, body scrubs, laundry detergent, and shower oils,” said Meyers. “There’s all sorts of hand-made products that people go crazy over. Everything in this store is made in this store."

Local artisans will take customers through the whole creation process live inside the 3200 square foot “Soap Makery,” between Kay Jewelers and Spencers, and showcase a lineup of products that can be customized in-store with 30 or 40 different scents.

To give one a tiny sense of what the masters of their craft have in mind, Black Raspberry Vanilla is described as smelling of berries and a scoop of gelato, while Ferocious Beast stimulates the nose of Cedarwood and campfire beers, and Island Nectar of Passionfruit and Ocean Breeze.

If a certain scent is not available one week to meet one's wildest desires, customers will be able to customize what they have in mind on the spot.

“I feel like people care so much about ingredients these days, and what you put in your body and what you put on your body. The company is growing because of how good the ingredients are,” Meyers said. “There’s also such a wow factor when you walk in the store. It’s a busy place with lots of entertainment, creativity and customizing of soap.”

"Bath bomb parties" are offered to groups of up to 12 people. With the professionals' assistance, the consumer becomes the artist and makes several batches of bath bombs, scenting and designing them.

At any time though, kids are welcome to paint and scent bath bombs for free inside the store.

Meyers' favorite product is the shower oils:

“When it comes to dry and sensitive skin, like during the wintertime when people will have a lot of these issues, our shower oils are very hydrating, and you no longer will need lotions. You can put it on in the shower, rinse it off, and not only smell good, but have your skin be moisturized.”

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Buff City Soap is hiring with 20 to 30 employees expected to run each store. Some at the Cedar Falls location attend the University of Northern Iowa and Wartburg College, he said.

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, more than 135 stores can be found in 23 states, with an expectation that nearly 200 could be open by Christmas.

“We’ll always be rolling out new products, new scents, and new recipes," Meyers said. "We take a lot of great ideas, especially from our employees, and we run with them. This company is just beginning.”

