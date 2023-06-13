The Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition, along with its community partners, will host its free “A Practical Backyard Tour” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

Organizations and homeowners will open up their green spaces to share various sustainable and Earth-friendly practices, and people are welcomed to visit any of the six backyards and green spaces at one’s own pace and in any desired order.

Highlights will be pollinator gardens, composting, rainwater harvesting, edible landscaping, pesticide-free lawncare, community gardens, fruit trees, repurposed garden art, rain gardens, native prairie landscaping, biocells, squash arbors, and much more.

It’s scheduled to happen rain or shine, with an event finale and door prize drawing taking place at SingleSpeed Brewing, 325 Commercial St., Waterloo, at 1:30 p.m.

Locations are set for: Healing Grounds, 214 Highland Blvd., Waterloo; Front Yard Greenscaping, 709 Grand Blvd., Cedar Falls; East High Dream Garden, 214 High St., Waterloo; Northeast Iowa Food Bank Community Garden, 261 Vinton St., Waterloo; Greenbelt Lake Monarch Zone, 900 Martin Rd., Waterloo; Bountiful and Beautiful Biocells Abound, 910 Grand Blvd, Cedar Falls.

Pre-registration is not required. However, one can earn one extra ticket for the prize drawing when you click “Going” or “Interested” on the Facebook event (https://fb.me/e/3lhiG0MxS) by 4 p.m. Thursday.

On the day of the event, start at a location of choice and sign a participation waiver for the day. Receive one free prize drawing ticket at each site, then enter tickets into the prize jars at tour sites or the finale event.

The drawing will feature a 55-gallon repurposed painted rain barrel with converter kit, handcrafted bee hotel, rain garden plant kit, gift certificates from Wapsie Pines Lawn Care & Landscaping, and a swag basket from Good Neighbor Iowa.

Interested participants can pick up a backyard tour brochure at the Waterloo or Cedar Falls libraries, or print one out from the Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition website: https://www.healthycedarvalleycoalition.org/images/BackYardTour2023.pdf.

More information can be found at: www.healthycedarvalleycoalition.org/backyard_tour.html. Questions can be directed to the backyard tour chair, by emailing tturner@inrcog.org or calling 319-235-0311.

The Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition is a large group of community organizations and individuals that have come together to improve the health of our community through outreach and education.

“A Practical Backyard Tour” is sponsored by the coalition’s Sustainability Theme Group in partnership with Green Iowa AmeriCorps, ISU Master Gardeners, Dry Run Creek Watershed Improvement Project, Black Hawk County Soil & Water Conservation District, City of Waterloo, City of Cedar Falls, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Waterloo East High School, Good Neighbor Iowa, Cedar Falls Seed Library, INRCOG, Iowa Waste Exchange, Prairie Rapids Audubon Society, Leverage Printing, and SingleSpeed Brewing.