A 'miracle': Family of Michael Jensen speaks out'

WATERLOO – After four days of searching for Michael Jensen, his family and police are calling his rescue a “miracle.”

Jensen was rushed by the Waterloo Fire Department to the emergency room at MercyOne in Waterloo, where he is responsive but in “very serious condition.”

“We’re going to have a very, very slow recovery,” said his ex-wife Jennifer Jensen during an online press conference at the hospital.

Major Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department also spoke during the briefing.

“The more time goes on the less optimistic people become,” he said.

Jensen’s low body temperature led investigators to believe he may have been lying in the water for several days – which included a damaging rain storm and flash flooding.

“Quite honestly a miracle happened today,” Leibold said. “It’d be very difficult to see. We’re extremely fortunate the employee took a minute to look over that ledge,” noting it was difficult to see anything past the large plants hanging over the ditch.

Jennifer Jensen said she and their family knew Michael Jensen was a fighter as he has been struggling with brain cancer for seven years.