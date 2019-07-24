WATERLOO -- Fire broke out at A-Line E.D.S. Wednesday, but there were no injuries.
The was reported about 1 p.m. at 808 Dearborn Ave. Anne Bailey, A-Line manager, said the fire started small pile of paper covering metal.
Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the fire. The fire created a large amount of smoke visible from a mile away.
There were no injuries and damage to property or equipment.
A cause for the fire has not been been determined yet.
