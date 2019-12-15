ROWLEY – An old-fashioned sleigh bells door ringer tied with festive red ribbon hangs on the kitchen door at the neat two-story farmhouse. It was the first Christmas decoration Audrey and Leo Kress bought together as newlyweds 73 years ago, and the bells shine just as brightly now as they did in 1946.
“We got married on Dec. 6 so we could spend our first Christmas together,” recalled Audrey, 92.
Keepsakes and favorite holiday decorations made and given by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren decorate the warm and comfortable living room. A pink poinsettia sits on the wood-burning stove, a gift from the couple’s square-dancing friends. The lighted table-top Christmas tree glows in the window.
A few weeks ago, Leo, 91, was outdoors stringing icicle lights across the front porch and wrapping strands of Christmas lights around arches he built years ago.
“I’ve been in and out of this house for 91 years,” said Leo. His grandfather built the farmhouse for his bride in 1901. At 150 years old, the 100-acre property is designated as a Heritage Farm.
Leo and Audrey have lived on the farm since their marriage and raised their four children here: Sally, 72, Gloria, 70, Cyndi, 65 and Duane, 62. There are 12 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren — “and another one on the way,” Audrey said. A poster-sized photo of the whole family fills a corner on one wall in the living room, and Audrey can recite the names of all but one person in the photo whose name has slipped her mind.
She was 19 and Leo was 18 when they wed. They met when she was a junior at East Buchanan High School, and her mom was caring for a woman who lived on a farm neighboring the Kress farmstead. She and Leo, who attended school in Rowley, would meet at the end of the road and talk. They were friends before their romance bloomed. Their dates included roller skating and going to the movies.
Leo went for his military enlistment physical just after World War II ended and was classified F4. “He broke his arm as a child, and it didn’t heal properly,” Audrey said.
He proposed with a diamond ring on her birthday in June 1946, and they married six months later.
Leo farmed and milked cows for 33 years. He also clocked in and out at John Deere Inc. for seven years and as a night janitor at East Buchanan High School for as many years.
“Times got rough. We had some struggles. Farming isn’t easy, and I did it the hard way. I milked cows by hand for years before we got milking machines. You did what you had to do for your family,” the retiree said.
Audrey worked at the Independence telephone company for about a year before she became pregnant with their first child. She was a stay-at-home mom until the children grew older, then she went back to work, first at the Independence Mental Health Institute, and later in an osteopathic doctor’s office where she spent 10 years. She also helped Leo with farm chores.
It seems like they’ve always been in love. “He’s such a good husband,” said Audrey. “We never expected to live this long.”
“We grew up together,” Leo explained. “I know her better than anybody. I don’t know why we’ve lived so long. We love each other.”
The Kresses laugh together and comfort and support each other through thick and thin. They share similar interests, including square dancing. They joined a club in 1971 and do-si-doed twice a week for 45 years, traveling to club dances and conventions throughout Iowa and surrounding states.
“We loved it. It was fun and social and good exercise, and we made some wonderful friendships,” said Audrey, who quit dancing when she was 84 because she thought she might fall. Leo kept going for two more years.
“I retired my boots after 45 years and hung ‘em on a fence near the house,” Leo said, smiling.
Although they’ve had their health issues in recent years, they are both amazingly youthful and have a clear zest for life. He uses a cane for balance around the house, but Audrey gets around indoors just fine. Their matching walkers are parked by the back door for trekking to the mailbox — across the yard, under the arch and across the bridge that Leo built and up a short incline to the mailbox shaped like a house that Leo also constructed.
Leo retired in 1993. “We had a lot of good years afterwards. He did a lot of woodworking. I made quilts. He’d be out in the workshop making something, and I was upstairs sewing,” Audrey recalls.
Every family member has one of Audrey’s quilts or throws, while Leo made clocks as wedding gifts, as well as other items. “When we visit the kids and grandkids, you see stuff Leo made all over their houses,” Audrey noted. Leo pointed to a stack of thick albums filled with photos of Audrey’s quilts. “I’d show you, but it would take a long time to go through all those photos,” he said, teasing Audrey.
Leo’s eyesight has failed, and neither drives anymore.
Family and friends visit regularly and provide transportation for errands, doctors’ appointments and Sunday services at Quasqueton Union Church. They have a wide circle of friends and play cards, dominoes and Aggravation once or twice a week. Audrey keeps up with the grandkids’ Facebook pages on her smart phone, and she still cooks every meal and often bakes.
Members of the Kress clan and friends gathered for dinner and to celebrate the couple’s 73rd wedding anniversary Dec. 6 at the Bottoms Up Bar & Grill in Rowley. A Christmas celebration is planned in early January where family members expect the couple to continue their tradition of baking pecan and pumpkin pies and chocolate chip cookies.
They have no plans to move off the farm. “We love our home, and our kids say it would be harder to move us than take care of us here,” Audrey added, laughing.
