A herd of birders: Rare merlin nest draws birdwatchers Waterloo

That a pair happened to take up residence in the president of the local bird group's neighborhood, and raise three merlins of their own, seems a happy coincidence.

"It's a real interesting event, because it's really rare for Iowa," Schilke said.

It's also brought Schilke and his neighbors closer together, swapping stories about the merlins and the birdwatchers they're attracting to their normally quiet Waterloo street.

"I think this has given us a chance to meet our neighbors a little bit more," said Art Miranda, who lives nearby.

In the midst of a pandemic and economic upheaval, birds and birdwatching have made a comeback everywhere. But nowhere is that more true than in Waterloo, which for the third year in a row was named a Bird Friendly Community by Bird Friendly Iowa.

Three back-to-back years of that recognition gives it the organization's Sustained Flight status, the first city in Iowa to achieve that.

"Your community's dedication to birds and the habitat they rely on is outstanding," wrote Carole Teator with Bird Friendly Iowa in the June announcement. "The steps that Waterloo has taken to make it possible for people to engage in birding, to reduce threats to birds and to protect bird habitat is exemplary."