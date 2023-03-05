CEDAR FALLS — Rolando Ruiz has carved out a reputation for himself as one of the best meat cutters in Iowa – if not the whole country – and he’s showcasing his talents at the national level.

On Tuesday, Ruiz will compete in the Texas Roadhouse National Meat-Cutting Challenge in Farmer’s Branch, Texas. He’s one of 30 finalists in a restaurant chain with over 700 locations nationwide, usually with two cutters per restaurant.

Each contestant will receive 30 to 40 pounds of beef in the form of a sirloin, a rib-eye and a filet with the cutters being judged on how much quality meat they can trim from the steaks in the fastest amount of time. All the cutting will be done on the ice in 38-degree temperatures similar to the walk-in coolers they’re used to working in. Along with a $25,000 prize, the winner will be named “Meat Cutter of the Year.”

“For me, it’s like a normal job, but I feel happy when I win something,” Ruiz said.

Originally from Guatemala, Ruiz started working at the Texas Roadhouse on University Avenue 12 years ago and began cutting meat after about a year. In that time, his talent with a knife and attention to detail have helped him to master the three most important components of his job: yield, quality and speed.

According to his manager, Bryce Wolf, meat cutter is one of the most important jobs in the kitchen, as it combines the overall dining experience with the restaurant’s bottom line.

“It is incredibly important,” Wolf said. “Out of all the entire positions in the entire kitchen, the meat-cutter is the No.1 spot because that’s your profit/loss, that’s everything.”

Having someone like Ruiz, who can get a 95% yield that turns a “boulder of a steak” into two pans of meat is a huge asset in the kitchen. When a cutter is hitting their mark every day without excessive trimming, it takes a lot of financial burden off the restaurant. For Ruiz, that mark often translates to upwards of 16 sirloins in a one- to two-day period. His ability to work quickly also helps get orders on the table fast despite him usually being the only cutter in the restaurant.

As to his own reasons for doing his job, Ruiz says it gives him a day-to-day routine without too many curveballs, but it still changes things up enough keep the work interesting.

“I like meat-cutting because … every day is the same – cut meat, cut meat, cut meat all the time. But it’s different parts of meat all the time, in different sizes,” Ruiz said.

Whatever the outcome this week, Wolf says, Ruiz has already proven his worth for more than a decade – and the staff and customers are lucky to have have him on board.

“He’s amazing. He’s a cool dude and very down to earth, and he’s a very good presence in the kitchen,” Wolf said. “So it’s nice having a very good, strong anchor to be able to rely on and have good food for everyone.”