A change in the weather is coming Monday

Denizens of the Cedar Valley are well aware of how quickly Iowa weather can change. In the last week we’ve seen snow flurries one day, thunderstorms the next. Saturday’s deadly tornadoes in central Iowa illustrate the importance of keeping your eye on what’s happening meteorologically.

With that in mind, beginning today The Courier is proud to begin offering Monday through Friday video weather forecasts on our website — wcfcourier.com — and on our Facebook platform and via email alerts.

The video forecasts will hit all of our platforms at 6:50 a.m. each weekday and will be available to view throughout the day.

Our weekday forecasts will encompass the expected weather for that specific day. The Friday forecast look at the weather for that day and a look ahead at the weekend.

We’re using the latest technology from the IBM subsidiary Weather Company, blending proprietary digital and graphic technology available to provide a broadcast-quality weather forecast relevant to Cedar Valley residents. It is the same software that powers the Weather Channel.

Readers also will begin seeing Meteorologist Matt Holiner weighing in on breaking weather news and patterns, via columns he writes and interviews he gives to Courier reporters.

In the future, Holiner will sometimes break in live on the digital sites, via streaming video and through news articles to address urgent weather news and patterns and how they affect the readers.

Holiner is a veteran meteorologist who joined our local news teams in late 2021. He most recently worked as a television broadcast meteorologist for the ABC affiliate in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. He has extensive experience creating forecasts and covering weather and climate for websites, apps, newspapers, television, and radio. Holiner has the National Weather Association Seal of Approval.

