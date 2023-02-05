CEDAR FALLS – Temperatures shot up over the weekend, making for a comfortable day for the hundreds of people who made it to the north shore of Big Woods Lake for the annual Ice Harvest Festival on Saturday.

Attendees got a firsthand look at Henry Herschberger and his Amish family using tools like gas-powered and hand-operated saws, as well as a spud bar, to cut ice blocks and raise them from the frozen lake before bringing them to higher ground using an elevator.

“We feel this event is really important because it brings back a part of Cedar Falls history that was an integral part of our community being formed,” said David Welter, an organizer and past president of the Cedar Falls Historical Society. “Mr. Hugh Smith actually developed our ice house industry here in Cedar Falls, and we feel it’s so important to bring that history back to life so that our community members can see that it’s part of our heritage.”

Welter said volunteers try to make the event fresh and exciting with new things to do. They achieved their goal of appealing to different types of people this year.

“I really want to thank our volunteers,” said Welter. “This can’t be done just by one person. We have 25 volunteers who’ve pitched in to help make this possible.”

Andy Mills — aka “Uncle Stinky” — and Josh Patterson, of JP Forge and Tool, provided blacksmith demonstrations, adding to the fun with giveaways of their own.

Conservationists brought native Iowa pelts for attendees to admire, and volunteers organized children’s activities centered around the ice industry.

Moment In Thyme offered free concessions like hot dogs and chili, and a fire allowed people to warm up. Cross-country skis and snow shoes were among the other winter-themed offerings to enjoy.

Roman Frackiewicz of Waterloo was throwing around a football in the snow with his seven-year-old grandson, Ian, after Ian spent the night with his grandparents.

But it was the “cool old technology” that caught his attention.

“It was pretty amazing to see it in person for the first time,” said Roman Frackiewicz about the ice harvesting after having already visited the Ice House Museum.

Ian also walked away with a “magic wand” made by Uncle Stinky, the blacksmith.

“It brings people out to appreciate the park, and there were other things like the small concessions to enjoy on this perfect day,” said Roman Frackiewicz.

Rebecca Krewer of Cedar Falls had never witnessed ice harvesting before. She came with her entire family. The crew included her mother, Cheryl, who was visiting from Cedar Rapids and also had the chance to witness the various ice tools in action.

“It looked like hard work,” said Cheryl Krewer, who noted the event was “well-planned.”

“You get to learn new things and celebrate winter,” she said. Her daughter chimed in, “You spend time with friends, and the kids see other kids from school.”

First-time attendees Chris and Julie Starbuck of Hudson made an appearance with their daughter, Lydia, 5, and son, Henry, 3, and walked away with lots of new and interesting knowledge about ice harvesting.

“Most of us from the city probably have never experienced anything like it,” said Chris Starbuck. “We don’t live too far from Amish communities, so it’s good to know how people within our community are getting ice and living their way of life.”

The event brings out people who otherwise might be hunkered down in their homes. Julie Starbuck pointed out the festival shows how some people live without a refrigerator.

“We try to explain to our children that their great-grandparents didn’t have refrigerators and freezers, and that they did have ice boxes and what that actually looks like,” she said.

Photos: Girls State Wrestling finals at Xtream Arena Girls State WR FINAL 23 Girls State WR FINAL 15 Girls State WR FINAL 19 Girls State WR FINAL 27 Girls State WR FINAL 17 Girls State WR FINAL 21 Girls State WR FINAL 16 Girls State WR FINAL 14 Girls State WR FINAL 25 Girls State WR FINAL 12 Girls State WR FINAL 11 Girls State WR FINAL 13 Girls State WR FINAL 10 Girls State WR FINAL 24 Girls State WR FINAL 20 Girls State WR FINAL 26 Girls State WR FINAL 18 Girls State WR FINAL 22 Girls State WR SEMI 1 Girls State WR SEMI 2 Girls State WR SEMI 3 Girls State WR SEMI 4 Girls State WR SEMI 5 Girls State WR SEMI 6 Girls State WR SEMI 7 Girls State WR SEMI 8 Girls State WR SEMI 9 Girls State WR SEMI 10 Girls State WR SEMI 11 Girls State WR SEMI 12 Girls State WR SEMI 13 Girls State WR SEMI 14 Girls State WR SEMI 15 Girls State WR SEMI 16 Girls State WR SEMI 17 Girls State WR SEMI 18 Girls State WR SEMI 19 Girls State WR SEMI 20 Girls State WR SEMI 21 Girls State WR SEMI 22 Girls State WR SEMI 23 Girls State WR SEMI 24