A brother remembered

WATERLOO – Most September 11ths find Matthew Rowenhorst in Washington, D.C., at a Department of Defense ceremony honoring his brother and 183 others who lost their lives when hijacked Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon 20 years ago.
The ceremony, with all its pomp and brass, is nice, he said. But he also cherishes the moments he has alone at the 911 Pentagon Memorial, a series of wave-shaped benches and miniature pools, each bearing the name of someone who perished in the tragedy.
“It’s never easy when a loved one dies. But it’s different when the whole country is going through the event that killed your brother,” said Matthew Rowenhorst of Waterloo.
His brother, Edward Veld Rowenhorst, 32, of Woodbridge, Va., was a civilian accountant for the Army who had worked at the Pentagon for years.
"It used to bother me a little that my brother’s death, something so painful and personal, was bundled with so many others into a national tragedy, but now I’m honored that so many who never knew my brother grieve with me on that day. Maybe it’s because of that connection to strangers, and new generations born after September 11th, 2001, that I feel the need to share about my brother Eddie, and my experiences navigating those terrible days and weeks following September 11th," Matthew Rowenhorst said.
Their parents, Everett and Jane Rowenhorst, were originally from the Waterloo area. Everett Rowenhorst served in the Army and then worked for the military as a systems programmer in the Washington, D.C., area.
Edward Rowenhorst was the oldest of four siblings who grew up in Fairfax County, Va. His brother remembers him as a ravenous reader.
“He was a real bookworm. He read more books than anyone I’ve ever met in my life,” Matthew Rowenhorst said.
Edward also collected comic books — Spiderman, X-Men, Fantastic 4 — and Matthew, six years younger, remembers going to comic shops with his older brother and developing his own Avengers collection.
After high school, Edward Rowenhorst studied accounting and information systems management at George Mason University, started interning at the Pentagon and earned his degrees in 1992.
He married his wife, Traci, in 1991, and they had two daughters.
Other family members worked at the Pentagon at one time or another, and there was a time when three of Matthew Rowenhorst’s relatives worked at the complex — Edward, a sister and a brother-in-law.
Matthew Rowenhorst moved to Iowa when he was 18, right after high school, and began working in construction. On Sept. 11, 2001, he was working on a theater ceiling when his wife called and told him about the crash at the World Trade Center.
She called back a short time later with news that the Pentagon also had been hit by a plane. She told him Traci was trying to call Edward, but the phones were down.
“I was concerned, but I wasn’t watching TV,” Matthew Rowenhorst said. “I left the job pretty quick after that and headed home. Listening to radio on the way back it sounded like craziness. … I couldn’t sleep that night.”
With no further word on his brother, Matthew Rowenhorst began driving across the country headed for D.C. Along the way, they stopped for a break and saw his mother and sister being interviewed on “Dateline.”
Smoke was still rolling out of the Pentagon when they pulled up. They waited at a nearby Navy annex and then a hotel where the Army had set up shop.
“At that point, you are still hopeful,” Matthew Rowenhorst said.
The hotel was filled with people in the same situation, saddled with grief, confused, eager for information. Some would break into song.
“Everyone was just on the brink,” he said.
There were daily briefings that didn’t offer much hope as they were reminded that the last living survivors were found hours after the crash.
About a week later, they were at Traci’s house when a chaplain and another official came over. They knew the outcome before the two reached the door; searchers had found Edward’s remains.
In the decades since the attacks, Edward Rowenhorst’s family moved from the Washington, D.C., area to Waterloo. His daughters have grown into adults.
“It’s been nice to have them out here,” Matthew Rowenhorst said.
"People say 'Remember 9/11' or 'Never Forget September 11th.' They say that we need to remember in a practical way, so that history doesn’t repeat itself. We need to remember the tragedy and senseless loss of life. And that’s true, but you will never know how tragic it really was without knowing the people whose stories were abruptly and brutally ended that day. That's why I like to tell my brother's story and learn about other stories from September 11th, because only then can you really feel what was lost that day," he said.