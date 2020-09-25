A Black man, white cop find common ground while patroling

Most of them — he counts himself among them — “operate in the gray area,” trying to help people instead of punishing them. Others, he says, “portray themselves as being very brash and hard-nosed.”

He doesn’t think those officers are racially motivated. “It’s just not the way I would do it.”

A “pretty religious guy,” Cory lately has been listening to sermons from Quovadis Marshall, better known as “Pastor Q,” who leads Waterloo’s Hope City Church, known for its racially diverse congregation.

“One of the things I’ve pulled from his last sermon is, if you’re going to have dialogue, the first thing you have to do is listen,” Cory said.

So when Marquis reached out, Cory decided that’s what he would do.

“Marquis said, ‘I only trust you and like one other cop.’ That wasn’t easy for him to do,” Cory said. He realized, “It’s kind of a big thing for him to jump in a squad car.”

Ride-along

That Saturday, Marquis Stephens hopped into Cory Stephens’ squad car for a ride-along. Cory, he said, was true to his intention of listening.