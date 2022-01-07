$9M awarded to local housing trust funds; more than half-million to Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — Agencies in the Cedar Valley that help with emergency housing and assist homeowners and renters with repairs may have a bigger pot of money this year, but that money might not stretch as far in an era of supply chain issues, inflation and more.

More than $9 million will be awarded to 27 local housing trust funds around Iowa in 2022, the largest amount allocated by the Legislature since the State Housing Trust Fund was created in 2003, according to the Iowa Finance Authority.

That includes $357,626 to the Iowa Northland Regional Housing Council, which awards grants to local agencies in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw and Grundy counties — though specifically not Waterloo or Cedar Falls — and $200,109 to the Waterloo Housing Trust Fund, which only funds agencies in Waterloo. Cedar Falls does not have a housing trust fund.

“We’re grateful for the additional state dollars, and we’re grateful for the partners that we have” helping match those dollars as required, said Brian Schoon, director of development at Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments.

The funds are administered by separate boards, which will put a call out in February for proposals from agencies looking to fund things like emergency housing, homebuyer assistance, repairs for renters and homeowners, and making homes accessible.

But just because there’s a larger pot of money doesn’t mean more people will get the help they need, particularly with 6.8% annualized inflation, supply chain woes, price increases for supplies and contractors stretched thin.

“Does the money go further? Two years ago, it probably goes a lot further,” Schoon said. “Today, we don’t know. What does a two-by-four cost today? Can we find a contractor?”

Then, Schoon noted, there was the challenge of “capacity,” or agencies having the staff to deal with more money.

“That’s one you don’t hear about very often: OK, we’ve got additional funds from additional sources. Who’s going to get the money out the door?” he said.

But Schoon is optimistic overall about the money going to between seven and 11 different agencies, each of which will work on “decent, safe and affordable housing for Iowans,” according to the Iowa Finance Authority, which notes the program has granted $93 million statewide since 2003, benefiting more than 31,000 families.

“The age of the units in our region, they’re older,” Schoon said. “Just keeping up homes that are aging is a challenge.”

The $9 million this year is expected to help around 2,100 families.

“The Iowa Legislature recognized the Local Housing Trust Fund program as a highly successful funding mechanism for advancing housing opportunities for Iowans last session by increasing the amount of eligible funding for the program,” IFA Executive Director Debi Durham said in a release. “This funding increase will soon make a very real impact on Iowans and our communities.”

Both local boards will release a request for proposals from agencies in mid-February, with applications due in mid-March and grants awarded in April, Schoon said. More information will be available next month at inrcog.org.

