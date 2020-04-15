96 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 4 new deaths including Clayton, Allamakee

So far, the state is not releasing outbreaks at workplaces like the state's 18 meatpacking plants. But Reynolds said the state is working with plants to provide testing.

"We're going to continue to reach out and provide the testing that they need," Reynolds said.

There are currently six coronavirus outbreaks in long-term care facilities in five counties, encompassing 213 of Iowa's cases.

Linn County's Heritage Specialty Care is bearing the brunt of the caseload, with 104 cases among residents and staff.

There were 48 cases at Premiere Estates of Toledo in Tama County, 22 cases at On With Life in Polk County, 19 cases at McCreedy Home in Washington County, and six cases each at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Bremer County, Trinity Center at Luther Park in Polk County and Wilton Retirement Community, according to IDPH.

IDPH has split Iowa into six regions to assess public health needs, and rates them on a scale of 0 to 12, with 10 or above leading to a shelter-in-place assessment.