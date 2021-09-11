91 veterans to travel on 26th Cedar Valley Honor Flight

WATERLOO – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2019 was the last time a plane flew out of Waterloo Regional Airport with a group of local veterans visiting a lineup of war memorials in and around Washington, D.C.
On Sept. 22, 91 veterans -- all of whom served during the Vietnam War or Korean War era -- will participate in the 26th Sullivan-Hartogh-Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight. A flight orientation and dinner were provided to the servicemen and their chaperones Thursday evening at the UAW Local 838 Hall in Waterloo.
“It can really be emotional seeing the memorials,” said Alan Taylor of Independence, who served in the United States Marine Corps from 1969 until 1971. He sat at the same table as fellow Vietnam veterans Theodore “Ted” Ostrowski Jr. of Cedar Falls and Leonard Davis of Independence.
“Especially if you lost someone on it,” added Davis, who served in the Marine Corp from 1963 until 1966, and noted he served alongside a few buddies in Vietnam who lost their lives. He hasn’t been to Washington, D.C., since running in the Marine Corps Marathon in 2006.
“I didn’t think there’d be this many people in the room,” noted Ostrowski, proudly wearing his United States Army cap after having served from 1966 until 1969 and later in the reserves.
“I’m looking forward to seeing all the monuments, especially Vietnam,” he added. “I haven’t seen any of them. The closest I’ve been is driving through the area.”
The long day includes stops at the World War II, Lincoln, Vietnam, Korea, Women's, Marine Corps War, and Air Force memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery.
It was a decade ago when Waterloo Honor Flight board members Craig White and Frank Magsamen began to consider bringing a Honor Flight chapter to Northeast Iowa. White said Thursday evening that they had reservations when finding out each flight costs about $100,000.
Word got out about their efforts, and the right guy, Burk "Skeet" Miehe, who founded American Pattern, came forward to talk about helping get it off the ground.
White remembers talking with Miehe and him pointing out a photo on his wall of his father-in-law and father, who both served in World War II.
“This is for them, Whitey. I’m going to do this for them,” he recalled Miehe saying, and then writing a check with lots of zeroes.
“I’m like $1,000, that’s great. That’s a good start. And then he made that next zero," he said. "$10,000. I’m going, ‘God that’s great Steve.’ And all of a sudden, his hands were shaking. He could hardly write... He goes: ‘I never wrote a damn check for $100,000.’ He got that last zero down, and that’s how we got started. Since then, with the help of all these guys and gals on the board, we’ve raised over $2.6 million to keep this thing going.”
The event has been supported by board members, donors and volunteers over the years, such as Linda Bergmann who plays a large role in its organization, and Hy-Vee, the grocery store chain.
“It’s a lot of work, but when we look out and see you guys (the veterans), and especially when we see you come home, the way you look (makes it worth it)," White said. "It is a shock, even for some veterans, on how it will change your life, and seeing your memorial and paying homage to your brothers that didn’t come home. It’s a great honor to be able to do this for you guys. ... We’re all brothers in arms, that’s one thing we should never forget as long as we live.”
One of the notable stories of the 26th flight is James “Jim” Sullivan of Waterloo taking part -- a son of one of the five Sullivan brothers who perished at sea after their Navy cruiser, the USS Juneau, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine Nov. 13, 1942, during World War II.
It will be his first time traveling to see the World War II memorial where the name of his father, Albert, will be inscribed along with Albert’s four brothers, George, Francis, Joseph and Madison.
The Korea Navy veteran will be accompanied by his own son, John, and cousin John Rooff III, a Vietnam Army veteran who also served as Waterloo mayor for a decade and several terms as a Black Hawk County supervisor.
“It will be meaningful, but the most important aspect is being there with my cousin Jim,” Rooff said. “It was important that we be on this flight together to see our family’s names on the wall. It has been great to reconnect with him because you bump into each other every once and a while, but not since we were young have we spent quality time together.”
“It’s a real honor to go with these veterans who haven’t been there. You get to know a lot of new people and hear everyone’s story,” he added.
Reporter Pat Kinney contributed to this story