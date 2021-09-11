91 veterans to travel on 26th Cedar Valley Honor Flight

The event has been supported by board members, donors and volunteers over the years, such as Linda Bergmann who plays a large role in its organization, and Hy-Vee, the grocery store chain.

“It’s a lot of work, but when we look out and see you guys (the veterans), and especially when we see you come home, the way you look (makes it worth it)," White said. "It is a shock, even for some veterans, on how it will change your life, and seeing your memorial and paying homage to your brothers that didn’t come home. It’s a great honor to be able to do this for you guys. ... We’re all brothers in arms, that’s one thing we should never forget as long as we live.”

One of the notable stories of the 26th flight is James “Jim” Sullivan of Waterloo taking part -- a son of one of the five Sullivan brothers who perished at sea after their Navy cruiser, the USS Juneau, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine Nov. 13, 1942, during World War II.

It will be his first time traveling to see the World War II memorial where the name of his father, Albert, will be inscribed along with Albert’s four brothers, George, Francis, Joseph and Madison.