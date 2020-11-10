90-year-old Bill Rector has been breeding llamas for more than half-a-century

DENVER – Bill Rector, 90, is likely one of the oldest, if not the oldest, llama breeder in the nation. His home office and a nearby spare room are stuffed to overflowing with trophies, ribbons and grand champion rosettes, along with photographs of winning llamas in the show ring.
He has been breeding and showing llamas for more than half a century.
Each day, he energetically tends to his herd that once numbered about 50 or more, but these days is far fewer. His grandson, Matthew, and granddaughter, Amanda, have picked up where he left off raising, showing and selling llamas.
“They are easy to care for, very nice and docile animals,” Rector said. “Amanda comes out early in the morning and does chores for me. I’ve been lucky because five of the eight grandchildren have been interested in showing the llamas.”
He has both herd sires and breeding females.
Rector traces his interest in raising exotic animals to his childhood pet, Tony the pony. He spotted the pony while at a livestock sale barn with his father. “My dad said, ‘that’s just what you need,’ and I thought so, too. The man selling the pony asked me how much money I had and I said ‘$15.’ He said, ‘That’s exactly what I want for it,” and the pony was mine,” he recalled, with a smile.
Rector has spent most his life farming and more than half of his life raising exotic animals. After he returned from serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, he met and married his sweetheart, Deena, and they reared four children.
At one time, he owned about 17 ponies and horses, as well as whitetail deer and exotic birds, including peacocks, ostriches, emus and swans.
“I wondered if maybe I should get a bison, but Deena said no, no buffalo. I like to say I buffaloed her, because I ended up buying a pair of llamas,” Rector said, smiling.
He traded his whitetail deer and $300 for his first llama pair in 1968. Rector loved their gentle, curious personalities and their calm demeanor in the show ring.
“We always had schoolchildren coming out with their classes to tour the farm and see the llamas and other animals. Amanda still leads llama hikes on the farm,” he said.
Rector still bombs around his farm on a four-wheeler, runs a combine and sells NK seeds.
And he hasn’t lost interest in his llamas. “I still enjoy them. They always come up to greet me. They crowd up to the fence, and it’s good to see.”
