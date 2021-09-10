9/11 caused fear in local Muslim community, but last few years worse

WATERLOO — Salma and Raja Akbar migrated from Pakistan to Iowa in the 1970s and found even though their Muslim customs and clothing were seen as “different,” they also felt welcomed by their communities, first in Independence and later in Waterloo.
“Everyone had a lot of respect,” Salma Akbar, a board member of Masjid al-Noor Islamic Community Center in Waterloo, said. “And still, I feel that.”
But when al-Qaida terrorists, a radical militant group of Muslims, killed nearly 3,000 people in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Akbar — who wears a hijab, or headscarf, in public — suddenly felt a change.
“Just going out and suddenly feeling that I stand out, and seeing fear in people’s eyes,” she said. “They were afraid of me, and I was afraid of their fear because I know what happens — how genocides are set in motion is the suspicion and the fear.”
Islamophobia was around before Sept. 11, but attitudes hardened after the attacks, with some condemning the entire religion for the actions of a few radicalized individuals.
Then-President George W. Bush tried to counter that perception in the days immediately after 9/11, joining American Muslims at a mosque in Washington, D.C., to condemn the attacks.
“I think one of the greatest things that he did was walk into a mosque, and how he declared that it is not the faith and the religion which has done it, just individuals,” said Raja Akbar, Salma’s husband, board member and a psychiatrist at UnityPoint in Cedar Falls.
Hate crimes against Muslims still spiked from an average of 20-some reports nationwide in the 1990s to 481 in 2001, and from 12 assaults against Muslims in 2000 to 93 in 2001. Three people were killed as a result of those crimes, including a man in Arizona who was Sikh, not Muslim.
Anti-Muslim hate crimes have remained well above 100 reports per year nationwide since, with around 30 to 50 of those involving assaults, according to the FBI.
But in the past five years crimes have accelerated: In 2019, there were 219 such offenses reported to the FBI, second only to anti-Jewish hate crimes, and an all-time high of 127 assaults.
One factor in the increase was spray-painted by vandals on the side of the Masjid Al-Noor Islamic Center in October 2016, just before the election: “Trump.”
President Donald Trump’s rhetoric before and during his term in office, which seemed to embolden perpetrators of hate crimes, worried Ahmed Abouzid. But he still came to Masjid Al-Noor to become the new imam, or prayer leader, in March 2020 despite hearing from friends in New York that Iowa, which voted twice for Trump, would be more dangerous.
“A lot of people said, ‘They will shoot you, they will destroy your car,’” Abouzid said.
But he chose Waterloo because it reminded him of the community where he went to school in upstate New York: He likes nature and smaller communities, he said. And his New York naysayers proved to be wrong.
“I feel people are nice” in the Cedar Valley, he said. “They are cooperative with us.”
Widespread mistrust of Islam is still present among a majority of Americans: A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted ahead of the 9/11 anniversary found that 53% have unfavorable views toward Islam, compared with 42% who have favorable ones.
But times are changing, Abouzid said. The United States now has an Olympic-medal-winning Muslim fencing champion. People know more Muslims and drive by more mosques than ever before, and see American women wearing headscarves on television.
And the community has been supportive: After the vandalism in 2016, local church congregations came to the center to clean up the paint, even planting a tree in a symbolic gesture of solidarity.
“This group of people came and prayed with us here in the lobby, and told us they are behind us,” Raja Akbar said. “I cannot really say enough good things about the community here.”
Abouzid said people are welcome to his center anytime, regardless of faith.
“I need people to know about us: We are peaceful people. We are human. We are not aliens, guys,” he said.