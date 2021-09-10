9/11 caused fear in local Muslim community, but last few years worse

“I think one of the greatest things that he did was walk into a mosque, and how he declared that it is not the faith and the religion which has done it, just individuals,” said Raja Akbar, Salma’s husband, board member and a psychiatrist at UnityPoint in Cedar Falls.

Hate crimes against Muslims still spiked from an average of 20-some reports nationwide in the 1990s to 481 in 2001, and from 12 assaults against Muslims in 2000 to 93 in 2001. Three people were killed as a result of those crimes, including a man in Arizona who was Sikh, not Muslim.

Anti-Muslim hate crimes have remained well above 100 reports per year nationwide since, with around 30 to 50 of those involving assaults, according to the FBI.

But in the past five years crimes have accelerated: In 2019, there were 219 such offenses reported to the FBI, second only to anti-Jewish hate crimes, and an all-time high of 127 assaults.

One factor in the increase was spray-painted by vandals on the side of the Masjid Al-Noor Islamic Center in October 2016, just before the election: “Trump.”