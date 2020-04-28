$86 toilet paper triggers Iowa’s first price-gouging lawsuit

The complaint is typical of those the attorney general has received during the coronavirus pandemic, according to spokesman Lynn Hicks.

“Most of the reports we’re getting are these kinds of things — toilet paper, paper towels, any kind of cleaning products,” he said.

However, not all of the complaints have been about cleaning supplies.

“We’ve gotten some complaints from people about the price of wine going up,” Hicks said.

The office also has fielded complaints about the cost of eggs, and Hicks expects if meat prices rise because of shutdowns at meatpacking plants, the attorney general will get complaints about that.

He explained the state’s price gouging law applies only if the price being charged for an item necessary during a disaster declaration is “not justified by the seller’s actual costs of acquiring, producing, selling, transporting and delivering the actual product sold, plus a reasonable profit.”

Although most of the 470 complaints the attorney general has received involve online sellers, the prohibition on charging excessive prices applies to all sellers. Sellers who set excessive prices on online auction sites are not exempt from the law.