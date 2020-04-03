85 new coronavirus cases in Iowa; Tama adds 5 cases, Fayette and Allamakee gain 1 each

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- The state of Iowa has nearly 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, with Tama County adding an additional five cases for a total of 22 and northeast Iowa's highest infection rate.

Iowa now has 699 cases of coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. No new deaths were announced Friday, however.

Linn County added 14 new cases Friday, continuing to have Iowa's highest number of positive cases of COVID-19. That number included six adults older than 81, continuing a grim trend of an outbreak at one of their long-term care facilities.

Allamakee and Fayette counties each gained one case on Friday.

With 22 cases, Tama County's infection rate is now 0.12% of the population. Health officials there say that's largely a function of physicians choosing to test more people through private labs, which have fewer restrictions than the State Hygenic Lab. The Meskwaki Nation, within Tama County's borders, has issued the state's only shelter-in-place order and closed its settlement to outsiders to prevent more community spread.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 85 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)