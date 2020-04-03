85 new coronavirus cases in Iowa; Tama adds 5 cases, Fayette and Allamakee gain 1 each

DES MOINES -- The state of Iowa has nearly 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, with Tama County adding an additional five cases for a total of 22 and northeast Iowa's highest infection rate.
Iowa now has 699 cases of coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. No new deaths were announced Friday, however.
Linn County added 14 new cases Friday, continuing to have Iowa's highest number of positive cases of COVID-19. That number included six adults older than 81, continuing a grim trend of an outbreak at one of their long-term care facilities.
Allamakee and Fayette counties each gained one case on Friday.
With 22 cases, Tama County's infection rate is now 0.12% of the population. Health officials there say that's largely a function of physicians choosing to test more people through private labs, which have fewer restrictions than the State Hygenic Lab. The Meskwaki Nation, within Tama County's borders, has issued the state's only shelter-in-place order and closed its settlement to outsiders to prevent more community spread.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 85 individuals include:
• Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clinton County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Crawford County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Fayette County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)
• Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Lyon County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Monona County, 1 elderly (81+)
• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Van Buren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
