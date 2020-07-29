8 Over 80: Lillian Thomas shows youths how to make a difference

Later, Thomas worked in the library at the Bridgeway Project, the remodeled Grant Elementary School that began in 1970 as an alternative education program for elementary students.

The school’s model was to keep a 50/50 balance of white and nonwhite students, and Thomas said that extended to staff and teachers as well — something she noted was important for students and their parents to see.

“I think, when you get to know people on more of a personal level ... it’s educational,” she said. “You might think that you know me, but unless you have really visited with me and talked with me, our kids played with each other and visited each other’s homes, (you won’t find out) we like the same things you like.

“We all wanted most of the same things for our families: We wanted them to be healthy and productive.”

Thomas ended her career as a home school worker at Waterloo East High School, figuring out the reasons a student would be late or miss school and connecting them with resources like transportation to help get them to class.

“I just felt I wanted to show young people, ‘You can do this, you can make a difference,’” Thomas said. “It takes hard work sometimes. You’re gonna be disappointed sometimes. You might fall down, but you can get up again.”