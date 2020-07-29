8 Over 80: Lillian Thomas shows youths how to make a difference

WATERLOO — Lillian Thomas wasn’t initially sure if she should accept the honor of being in the Eight Over 80 class of 2020.
“I was hesitant,” the 80-year-old said. “I just felt that the journey I had taken in my life — I didn’t do it for any recognition.”
It was her son-in-law, Robert Smith, executive director of UNI-CUE in Waterloo, who finally convinced her.
“He said, ‘Oh, I don’t know why you would be. I think it’s important that young people hear things about the older generation,’” Thomas remembered.
Telling Thomas that young people would benefit from hearing her story was all it took — for one big reason.
From working in the Waterloo schools to helping start Club Les Dames to serving on local boards helping foster care and abused children to continuing to read with children long after she retired, Thomas’ life has been shaped by the ways she’s helped local children find success.
“I’ve always like to work with youth. I’ve always wanted to make a difference in young people’s lives,” she said.
Born Aug. 9, 1939, Thomas grew up in small-town, segregated Durant, Miss., in the 1940s and 1950s. But she said she was sheltered from much of the era’s racial prejudices and violence by virtue of living in a close-knit, all-black neighborhood.
“We really just looked after each other, protected the children, and the church was in the neighborhood — I really think I grew up in a true village,” she said.
One of her grandfathers lived in Waterloo, and Thomas remembers spending summers here as a child, she said.
After high school graduation, Thomas attended Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss.
“That experience was good, I wish I would have finished the four years — I did two-and-a-half,” she said. “But I came to Waterloo and got a job.”
In Waterloo, she met back up with Clyde Thomas unexpectedly — the two had dated for a time in high school, and like her, Clyde had moved to Waterloo because he had family connections and sought better opportunities.
The two quickly reconnected, had two daughters — Terri and Krystal — and will celebrate 60 years of marriage in December.
“When you love someone, you’re willing to work at it,” Thomas said of her long marriage.
An aunt helped Thomas land an interview with Waterloo Community Schools, where she was hired on as a teacher’s associate, or what’s known today as a para-educator, in a kindergarten class, which she immediately “loved.”
Later, Thomas worked in the library at the Bridgeway Project, the remodeled Grant Elementary School that began in 1970 as an alternative education program for elementary students.
The school’s model was to keep a 50/50 balance of white and nonwhite students, and Thomas said that extended to staff and teachers as well — something she noted was important for students and their parents to see.
“I think, when you get to know people on more of a personal level ... it’s educational,” she said. “You might think that you know me, but unless you have really visited with me and talked with me, our kids played with each other and visited each other’s homes, (you won’t find out) we like the same things you like.
“We all wanted most of the same things for our families: We wanted them to be healthy and productive.”
Thomas ended her career as a home school worker at Waterloo East High School, figuring out the reasons a student would be late or miss school and connecting them with resources like transportation to help get them to class.
“I just felt I wanted to show young people, ‘You can do this, you can make a difference,’” Thomas said. “It takes hard work sometimes. You’re gonna be disappointed sometimes. You might fall down, but you can get up again.”
Thomas has a long list of volunteer work: She’s a charter member of the nearly 60-year-old black female empowerment group Club Les Dames; volunteered in the intensive care waiting room at Allen Hospital and served on Allen’s auxiliary board, including as president; mentored students in Bridgeway’s Reading Buddies program; served as her daughter’s Brownie troop leader and on the Girl Scout board of directors.
She’s also served on the foster children’s review board and on the Family and Children’s Council board of directors; delivered meals to seniors through the Jesse Cosby Center and served on the center’s board of directors; raised funds for KBBG Radio and was elected to serve two terms on Black Hawk County’s 4-H board.
An avid bookworm, Thomas belongs to two book clubs. She’s also served as a Sunday school teacher at Antioch Baptist Church and Sunday school superintendent at Payne Memorial AME Church.
“I’ve always had God first, then myself, then my family,” Thomas said. “Keep those three things in order. Then out of those will come respect, compassion and understanding.
“Live a life of love and respect,” Thomas added. “Treat others the way you want to be treated, and be as productive as you can in your community to make it a better place to live for you and your family — and all families.”
