8 Over 80: Karol Rae Hoth leaves handprints on Cedar Valley

Perhaps no handprint is as large as the one Hoth has left on Cedar Valley Hospice. She was one of a handful of people who spearheaded a grassroots committee in the 1970s to investigate and implement the hospice and program of care, making Cedar Valley Hospice one of the first hospice organizations in the nation, the Harshbargers said.

“Karol has been a passionate advocate for Cedar Valley Hospice for more than 40 years and has given hundreds of hours of volunteer time and many financial gifts to support the ongoing mission of the organization. … Forty-one years later, she is still an important part of the organization’s success.”

Hoth served as president of the Cedar Valley Hospice Board and was its first unpaid administrator. She helped establish the Iowa Hospice Organization, serving as its first president. When the AIDS crisis hit in the 1980s, Hoth worked diligently on the Cedar AIDS Support System committee to educate the public about HIV and AIDS. That program, as well as other services, is still in existence today.

Hoth worked with state legislators, leading the way for CV Hospice to become Medicare subsidized. That move allowed for paid staff positions at the organization. Today, Cedar Valley Hospice has a free-standing hospice home and 120 paid staff members and 450 volunteers who provide services in 15 counties.