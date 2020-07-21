8 Over 80: John Focht stays in tune with elementary education

Second in a series on this year’s Courier 8 Over 80 honorees.
CEDAR FALLS – Looking back on a full career in education, John Focht says, some things have changed a lot, and some things never will.
“A lot of people go on about, ‘Children aren’t like they used to be,’” he said. “Well, they’re not like they used to be, but they are like they are, and they still have to be accepted for where they are and what they come from and what they’ve been through.”
Focht grew up on a farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse in southwest Iowa. He graduated from Villisca High School in 1948 and worked with his father on the family farm. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-54, and later graduated from Iowa State Teachers College, now the University of Northern Iowa, with a major in speech therapy. He then earned a master’s degree in elementary administration from Mankato (Minn.) State University.
Throughout his career he served as a principal at several Cedar Falls elementary schools, including the former Main Street School where the Cedar Falls Rec Center stands today. He also was principal at Cedar Heights Elementary from 1971-84 and spent time at the helm of Lincoln, Valley Park and North Cedar elementary schools as well.
“I am very proud to have been a principal,” Focht said.
He also is known for a column he wrote in the Cedar Valley Record on fitness. Fitness remains a big part of Focht’s life today.
To describe Focht’s career and personality, the word “colorful” suits him well. At first glance, Focht often sports a variety of bracelets and outfits that are never shy of pinanche. He cheerfully greets anyone on the street from strangers to family and friends.
His home and yard are decorated with treasures from his hobby of remaking chairs into works of art. In his free time, Focht enjoys painting old furniture, mainly chairs, with designs and inspirational phrases. He has gifted hundreds of these chairs to members of the community, each with a design unique to the receiver.
Inside his home are flowers, art and furniture of all colors. Paintings on each wall, many depicting sunsets and sunrises, were painted by Focht from photos of vacations he and his wife, Judy, have taken. His wife’s “pencil tree,” which could be mistaken as a Christmas tree, stands in the couple’s home all year with ever-changing decorations. The tree currently commemorates and promotes the use of masks, and typical of Focht, it has another use: Its limbs can be used to dry masks.
Focht also has a “colorful” social media presence. A quick scroll down his Facebook page shows his love for nature and photography.
Giving gifts also is important to Focht. If it’s not one of his “pebble pets,” the decorated rocks he gives to students, there is surely another token of his appreciation he will leave behind. Baking bread to give away is another hobby of his. With 10 bread-making machines, sometimes all running at the same time, Focht always is eager to break bread with friends old and new.
After a career of more than 30 years in education, Focht, 88, has spent another nearly 30 years volunteering in elementary classrooms.
“It’s been a joy and keeps me in touch with teaching kids,” he said.
He is known among the youngest generations for his “pebble pets.”
Each “pebble pet,” as he calls them, is decorated with glow-in-the-dark paint, a sticker or painting on one side and a note on the other stating, “Please read to me.”
He volunteers every week with teacher Sonya Kremer, who now teaches at Southdale Elementary School, and Deb Marchesani.
“John comes to my classroom with the vigor and vitality of a 20-year-old. His enthusiasm is contagious,” Kremer said. “And he has an amazing connection with the kids.”
His volunteerism garnered him statewide recognition in 2017 as a recipient of the Governor’s Volunteer Award.
Since retirement, Focht has done a little bit of everything — teaching at UNI, helping with funerals, painting furniture he calls Chairs for Charity sold at silent auction fundraisers, and reading to those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
He also said he is running for president and currently has 650 Facebook votes, with new campaign ads running “every now and then.”
Under his presidency, “every child when they’re born will be issued a ukulele,” he said. Focht said he is a passivist, “so it would be very difficult to have a war with me as president.” The Legislature’s attire would include Popeye shirts, and the Supreme Court would also weary Popeye shirts, but with a cape, which is just another story he tells with a sly grin and a twinkle in his eye.
His campaign slogan would be the same as his motto and one of his favorite songs to play on ukulele: “Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative.”
“(Children) are like they are, and they
still have to be accepted for where they are and what
they come from
and what they’ve
been through.” John Focht
"(Children) are like they are, and they still have to be accepted for where they are and what they come from and what they’ve been through.” -- John Focht
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.