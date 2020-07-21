8 Over 80: John Focht stays in tune with elementary education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Second in a series on this year’s Courier 8 Over 80 honorees.

CEDAR FALLS – Looking back on a full career in education, John Focht says, some things have changed a lot, and some things never will.

“A lot of people go on about, ‘Children aren’t like they used to be,’” he said. “Well, they’re not like they used to be, but they are like they are, and they still have to be accepted for where they are and what they come from and what they’ve been through.”

Focht grew up on a farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse in southwest Iowa. He graduated from Villisca High School in 1948 and worked with his father on the family farm. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-54, and later graduated from Iowa State Teachers College, now the University of Northern Iowa, with a major in speech therapy. He then earned a master’s degree in elementary administration from Mankato (Minn.) State University.

Throughout his career he served as a principal at several Cedar Falls elementary schools, including the former Main Street School where the Cedar Falls Rec Center stands today. He also was principal at Cedar Heights Elementary from 1971-84 and spent time at the helm of Lincoln, Valley Park and North Cedar elementary schools as well.