8 Over 80: For Lana Hochreiter, life is always full-steam ahead

“Going to Kay’s classes really turned the corner for me, helped me make a new lifestyle for myself,” she recalls. Then, at 70, Hochreiter began slowing down and felt something was wrong. A cardiologist diagnosed her with two severely blocked arteries. Being so physically fit had saved her life – her heart had been able to push blood through, but she needed two stents. After three months in cardiac rehab, she was back to her energetic self. At 72, she became a certified spin instructor.

“I first met Lana when she was a volunteer spinning and rowing instructor. Lana has quite a heart story to tell. She has shared her story at Go Red events and has made a video for them. She has volunteered her time to hang out in cardiac rehab with clients. She still can be found decorating the room monthly for whatever holiday is close,” Donna Brown said in nominating her friend for the Courier award.

Hochreiter also works for Caring Transitions, a company that offers relocation, downsizing and estate liquidation services. “I’m very passionate about people who have to move from their homes and don’t want to do it. It takes patience and caring because the job has to be done. I’m old, and I can spend time talking to these people and hearing their stories and relate to what they’re saying,” she said.