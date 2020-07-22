8 Over 80: Dorothy Haugebak's achievements span decades

Her friend Dorothy Heine said, “Dottie is on the go constantly. She is worthy of this award.”

Aurelia Klink agreed. “Dorothy has been a committed, hardworking individual for her Cedar Valley community. I have known Dorothy for many years. She is always concerned about the welfare of others. She has been a wonderful mentor to those of us who are younger.”

Haugebak’s achievements span decades, and one of her proudest was starting the first home health aide program for Black Hawk County in 1971 through the Department of Human Services. She directed the program for 13 years.

“We had about 40 aides at one point. That was satisfying because we were working with families and children and the elderly right where the needs were,” Haugebak recalled. When funding shifted to the state health department, she served as a consultant. She also has been a substitute teacher and dietitian.

Haugebak served as dietary consultant for Friendship Village for the first 13 years of its existence, planning the menus and special diets for residents. She was a member of the original House of Hope board of directors, as well as the Cedar Valley Hospice board during their formative years.