8 Over 80: Dorothy Haugebak's achievements span decades

WATERLOO — A lot of things have happened in Dorothy Haugebak’s 96 years.
“Life has always been so interesting. I’ve always had an enthusiasm for life. There are so many things to do and ways to stay active and involved. I say, ‘why stop?’, as long as I’m healthy enough to enjoy it. I’ve been blessed in many ways, and I’m in pretty good shape,” said Haugebak.
She laughed.
Hauebak has been selected as a one of the Courier’s Eight over 80 honorees for 2020.
“I cannot think of anyone more deserving than my mother. She has lived in the Cedar Valley since the early ‘50s and has devoted much of her 96 years young improving the Cedar Valley. She has touched many lives throughout the community,” said her daughter, Debi Daters, when nominating her mom.
“I would think anyone that has met her would say she is truly an inspiration.”
Haugebak received numerous nominations. Melissa McDaniel said the honoree “has a heart of gold,” and Diane Jeffrey described “Dottie” as “a wonderful role model for me since I was in grade school, and I am now 64 years old. What a kind soul she is! She is truly the nicest person you will ever meet and smart and ambitious.”
Her friend Dorothy Heine said, “Dottie is on the go constantly. She is worthy of this award.”
Aurelia Klink agreed. “Dorothy has been a committed, hardworking individual for her Cedar Valley community. I have known Dorothy for many years. She is always concerned about the welfare of others. She has been a wonderful mentor to those of us who are younger.”
Haugebak’s achievements span decades, and one of her proudest was starting the first home health aide program for Black Hawk County in 1971 through the Department of Human Services. She directed the program for 13 years.
“We had about 40 aides at one point. That was satisfying because we were working with families and children and the elderly right where the needs were,” Haugebak recalled. When funding shifted to the state health department, she served as a consultant. She also has been a substitute teacher and dietitian.
Haugebak served as dietary consultant for Friendship Village for the first 13 years of its existence, planning the menus and special diets for residents. She was a member of the original House of Hope board of directors, as well as the Cedar Valley Hospice board during their formative years.
“Being involved at the start of these organizations was a very fulfilling time for me,” said Haugebak. She was also busy in the Sartori Hospital Auxiliary and continues to volunteer for the annual Festival of Trees. She has belonged to such organizations as Altrusa and PEO Clubs, the Sons of Norway and served as a Cub Scout and 4-H leader when her four children were younger. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, then became a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
“Many of Dottie’s volunteer gifts will go unnoticed because she has done so much behind the scenes while never seeking the spotlight. Dottie is a glowing gem in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls community,” said Sherry and Jack Hester in their nomination.
Haugebak also ventured into real estate, buying and rehabbing homes in east Waterloo for rentals. Gary Daters said her work “has helped not only to improve the quality of the neighborhoods, but has offered quality low-income housing to countless needy families.”
She received the Service Key award in 1980 from Iowa State University for outstanding community service. An avid bridge player, Haugebak has recently enjoyed playing bridge via Zoom.
“Being with people and having challenges makes life enjoyable. I have really been blessed. I have great family support and good friends. I somewhat enjoy cooking, but not nearly as much as I used to. I get up late, and I stay up late. Life goes on,” Haugebak adds, laughing.
