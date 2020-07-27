8 Over 80: Charlene Montgomery leaves positive mark on community

Sixth in a series on this year’s Courier 8 Over 80 honorees.
WATERLOO — As a young black woman in Iowa 60 years ago, it was challenging for Charlene Montgomery to land that first teaching job.
Racism had been kept at arms length while Montgomery was growing up on a farm with three siblings near the rural community of New Sharon and attending country school. She didn’t experience much of it in Oskaloosa while pursuing a double major in English teaching and business education at William Penn College, a Christian school founded by Quakers.
Then, in 1960, she graduated.
“That’s when I really got slapped with racial prejudice,” said the now 81-year-old. “We always knew it was there, but it didn’t really have a face until the job search.”
Montgomery eventually found a teaching job in a rural school district south of Des Moines. Two years later, she came to the Waterloo Community Schools and was among its early black educators. That work in the schools and other community involvement through the decades were the basis for her Eight Over 80 nomination.
“She was one of a few minority educators during that era,” Betty Lou Smith, Montgomery’s sister, wrote in her nomination. Among the honors Smith noted her sister won was the Gold Star Teacher Award in 1998, the year she retired. “She was and is a role model for family, students and co-workers.”
While there were several black educators in lower grade levels, Montgomery believes she was Waterloo’s first black public high school teacher.
One of her children, Liz Crowley, became a teacher and principal in the district. She died unexpectedly at age 48 in 2017.
Growing up, Montgomery looked to Smith as a role model. Her sister had gone to business school and gotten an office job in Des Moines. However, she was more interested in working at a school than an office.
Montgomery had helped to tutor fellow students in country school “from the time that I was quite young,” she said. Her family “just always advocated education” to be successful. “So the value of learning was instilled in us early.”
She still faced barriers to finding a job upon graduation. “I had a good academic record and resume,” she noted, but didn’t get much response when applying for positions. “I finally started sending a resume without a picture.”
Interview invitations began coming in, but even that backfired. Upon arrival, she recalled being told things like, “’We’re not ready for you yet’ and ‘Oh, I didn’t know,’” because of her skin color. Montgomery was even sexually harassed at one interview.
Encountering racism wasn’t a surprise. “I expected it because our parents had prepared us for the reality of what was out there,” she said.
But that fall, Montgomery did start a job in Liberty Center at Southeast Warren Community Schools, which had recently formed when three districts consolidated. The superintendent took notice when he recognized her family name. As a young person, he had delivered the Des Moines Register in the New Sharon area, including to her family’s home.
“Because he knew my father, he interviewed and hired me,” she said.
Montgomery taught business education at the high school including such courses as typing and shorthand. “I earned the respect of the community,” she said.
She applied for a position in Waterloo teaching business classes at East High School ahead of the 1962 school year and was hired. After heading off to complete summer coursework, Montgomery got a letter from the district noting her assignment had been changed to teaching English at West High School.
With a job in hand, though, “I could not find a place to live,” said Montgomery. Landlords were interested in renting to a teacher until they realized she was black. “So, the housing discrimination was really awful.”
Glenda Mabry, a white educator, eventually identified the family of a white district administrator who agreed to make space for her to live at their home, where she stayed for at least two years.
Along with teaching various English and writing classes, “I was very proud of the work that I did with an African-American literature course,” she said. “I had also at that time helped write black history curriculum for the district.”
Montgomery met and married her husband, James. Their two children, Liz and Travis, were born as she continued working and pursued a master’s degree in guidance and counseling at the University of Northern Iowa. He died in 2012.
“We loved our family life,” she said. They centered it around “raising strong and positive kids, and they became self-motivated and and quite successful.” Her son is a foot and ankle surgeon in the Indianapolis area.
By the mid-1970s, Montgomery was a guidance counselor working with younger students than she had been accustomed to at West Junior High School.
“I fell in love with students at that stage of development, because they needed so much,” she said. “I seemed to be able to really connect with students (who were) ‘on the fringe,’ many of them from dysfunctional homes and the ones who were rebels. I felt that I had found my niche with that age group.”
Smith said her sister “encouraged students to live their dreams” in that role.
Montgomery found ways to volunteer in the schools after retiring in 1998, as a mentor and reading buddy. She has also been active with the Waterloo Schools Foundation, Friends of the Waterloo Public Library, a hospice organization, Payne African Methodist Episcopal Church and Club Les Dames.
Montgomery’s more than 25 years of providing direction and input to the club is “her outstanding contribution to the community,” according to Smith.
“The club’s focus is helping young women in the community gain self confidence and purpose,” Smith said. “She gives freely of her time to the club both publicly and behind the scenes.”
During her career and through volunteering “I just have always tried to be guided by Galatians 6:9,” said Montgomery. The Bible passage says “And let us not be weary in well doing.”
Montgomery is “grateful and humbled” with opportunities for such “well doing” throughout her life. “I really got to touch hundreds of lives over my career and created special bonds with co-workers, too,” she said.
