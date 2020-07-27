8 Over 80: Charlene Montgomery leaves positive mark on community

But that fall, Montgomery did start a job in Liberty Center at Southeast Warren Community Schools, which had recently formed when three districts consolidated. The superintendent took notice when he recognized her family name. As a young person, he had delivered the Des Moines Register in the New Sharon area, including to her family’s home.

“Because he knew my father, he interviewed and hired me,” she said.

Montgomery taught business education at the high school including such courses as typing and shorthand. “I earned the respect of the community,” she said.

She applied for a position in Waterloo teaching business classes at East High School ahead of the 1962 school year and was hired. After heading off to complete summer coursework, Montgomery got a letter from the district noting her assignment had been changed to teaching English at West High School.

With a job in hand, though, “I could not find a place to live,” said Montgomery. Landlords were interested in renting to a teacher until they realized she was black. “So, the housing discrimination was really awful.”

Glenda Mabry, a white educator, eventually identified the family of a white district administrator who agreed to make space for her to live at their home, where she stayed for at least two years.