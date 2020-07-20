8 Over 80: Barbara Corson's 'unplanned' career leads to lifetime of service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First in a series on this year’s Courier 8 Over 80 honorees.

WATERLOO — Barbara Corson has fashioned her passion for history and the arts into volunteerism that has helped enrich the community.

Corson, Waterloo’s first female high school school principal, was nominated for the Courier’s 8 over 80 because of her work with the Grout Museum District, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony and the YWCA, to name a few.

“She is extremely effective and moves mountains in her effort to advance the causes she holds dear,” said Luanne Puhl, who recommended Corson for the award.

“I try to give back. My dad was very big on that you’ve had a good life and you have to give back,” said Corson, 83, of Waterloo.

Corson grew up in Waterloo. Her father ran an appliance store on West Fourth Street, and her mother was a homemaker who helped out at the family business.

After graduating from high school, she went to Rockford College in Rockford, Ill., married Harold Corson, a Rockford native, and began raising two children after earning her degree.