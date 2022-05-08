8 Over 80 award winners have been announced by The Courier

It’s time to honor the recipients of The Courier’s 2022 Eight Over 80 Awards.

This is our 12th class of honorees chosen from among candidates who have spent a lifetime making a difference and having an impact on their communities.

Eight Over 80 is The Courier’s way of celebrating business and community leaders who have the ability to inspire, motivate and influence others. They are highly regarded by their colleagues and their fellow residents for their empathy, commitment and dedication to the community at large.

This year we are privileged to confer awards on Paul Rider, Marlene Behn, Lois Wishmeyer, Louise McGinnis, JoAnn Stigler, Diana Blake, Nyle McMartin and Eileen Kruse.

The Courier launched Eight Over 80 in 2010, and it quickly influenced other entities and communities across the region to mimic the format.

Each year the process of identifying winners of Eight Over 80 grows more difficult. There is room for only eight honorees. The task of selecting the final eight was a burden shouldered by a committee of community leaders. Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame member and 2015 Eight Over 80 winner Rosemary Beach and 2010 Eight Over 80 winner Bob Brown along with Tammy Fleming, senior vice president and personal trust officer at Community Bank & Trust-Cedar Valley, pored over nominations and selected the winners. The Courier appreciates the committee’s time laboring over the many worthy nominations.

The Eight Over 80 program follows in the footsteps of The Courier’s 20 Under 40 awards, launched in 2002 to honor young leaders who demonstrate a profound commitment to the Cedar Valley’s future.

The Eight Over 80 Awards honor those who got us here. It is a way to say thanks to winners for a lifetime of integrity, devotion, sacrifice and service to their community and their families. Their decades of dedication have enabled the community to grow.

An awards presentation and program is planned for June 23 at the Diamond Events Center in Cedar Falls. They will be individually profiled in the July issue of Business Monthly magazine and in The Courier following the awards presentation.

